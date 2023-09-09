5 viral moments when ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin charmed his way into fans' hearts

The leader of rookie K-pop boy band ZEROBASEONE, Sung Hanbin, who debuted with his fellow group members on July 10, 2023, has consistently been building his reputation as one of the sweet and caring idols in the industry. Right from his participation in Mnet's reality survival show Boys Planet, the idol swooned fans with his grounded, kind, and endlessly talented nature.

Besides ranking first on the show and bagging the second position in the Boys Planet's final lineup, the idol continued to work hard and extend his skills with consistent practice. From helping his fellow contestants to now taking care of his ZEROBASEONE members, Sung Hanbin has effortlessly won his way into fans' hearts.

His interactions with his kids and 4 other moments of ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin that warmed fans' hearts

1) When he hugged Park Do-ha who was upset about getting "No Star"

For the first evaluation on Boys Planets, the trainees had to perform the chorus choreography of the show's title track, Here I Am, while simultaneously singing the same. The contestants were marked from zero to four stars based on their performance.

While Sung Hanbin continued to carry the four stars he won during his audition showcase, another contestant named Park Doho was given no stars. Naturally, the contestant was upset and cried about the same after the evaluation ended. However, fans loved how Hanbin went to Doha and asked if he wanted a hug from him. They only continued to swoon as he shared a few words of comfort to him.

2) His adorable interaction with the five-year-old twins during Child Cloud

After ZEROBASEONE's debut, among the several variety shows that the group was invited to, they also appeared on KBS' show Child Cloud. In the episode that was released on July 21, the members were divided into two groups. The group comprising of Sung Hanbin, Zhang Hao, and Ricky spent time with two female five-year-old twins, while the other members played with a five-year-old boy.

Right from the beginning of the episode, fans realized that the twin girls loved spending time with Hanbin. Moreover, they enjoyed much of their time interacting with him. Fans also couldn't help but swoon over how the idol cared for and adorably played with the girls throughout the episode.

3) His comforting actions and words for his then-fellow contestant Gyuvin

Another swoon-worthy moment from Boys Planet was also from one of its initial episodes. When the contestants were gathered in a hall to react to their first episode, the first set of rankings based on their global votes was also announced. While Sung Hanbin bagged the first rank, his fellow contestant Kim Gyuvin, who later debuted in ZEROBASEONE, ranked lower than the first fifteen ranks.

When the behind-the-scenes videos came out for the same, fans were surprised to find how Gyuvin, despite spending little time with Hanbin, was able to find comfort and trust in him. He not only confessed to Hanbin about his worries about his low rank but also received encouraging words from him that seemed to have made him feel much better.

4) Sung Hanbin putting his ZEROBASEONE members before himself

During the first live broadcast of ZEROBASEONE after the final lineup announcement from Boys Planet, the nine members went around introducing themselves. They talked about recent stories and also held a Q & A session, where they answered fan questions that came in through their social media handles.

The questions, which arrived in chits of folded paper in a bowl, mostly focused on individual members. When Sung Hanbin, the leader of the group, found that there was only a limited time period, he started picking out questions about the members who hadn't been asked yet, even though he hadn't answered many questions about himself.

5) Sung Hanbin collecting and adorably asking for fan letters

As much as the idol cares and loves his members, he radiates the same energy with his fandom, who love and support him endlessly. While it is a known fact that Hanbin shares a wonderful relationship with his fans, they still find his reactions to the fan letters adorable.

The idol not only asks if there are any fan letters for him quite frequently but also reads all of them and collects them in a little box right from his Boys Planet days.

As the idol continues to showcase his swoon-worthy charms, fans can't help but fall for ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin.