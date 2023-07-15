On July 14, 2023, JBTC announced that ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin and aespa's Karina would be replacing the earlier SBS Inkigayo MCs, MONSTA X's Hyungwon and Kim Ji-eun.
The former MCs will be continuing their roles until July 16 before they bid their final farewell to their fans, while Sung Hanbin and Karina will officially kickstart their new roles on July 23.
The duo of the recently debuted Sung Hanbin and the famous fourth-generation vocalist, Karina, has been quite a fan favorite. Way before the announcement of their embarking as the Inkigayo MCs, the two had been constantly out together for many reasons. Not only do people agree that they greatly resemble each other, but many also state that they radiate similar vibes.
After the announcement, fans couldn't be happier about the same, and they can hardly wait for the two to bond as they take up their roles as the newest SBS Inkigayo MCs.
Fans love the long-wished duo of ZEROBASEONE's Sung Hanbin and aespa's Karina coming alive as they embark as the newest Inkigayo MCs
Right from when Sung Hanbin was introduced to the public eye through Mnet's reality survival show, Boys Planet, many found similarities between him and aespa's Karina.
While it is unarguably true that the two look similar to each other, there have also been other factors that urged fans to put the two together. Their charisma on stage, mesmerizing vocals, unmatched visuals, and impeccable dance skills are some of the many reasons why fans can't help but ship the two.
When the announcement was made that Sung Hanbin and Karina would become the newest SBS Inkigayo MCs after Monsta X's Hyungwon and Kim Ji-eun stepped down from their roles, the internet went crazy. Fans not only rejoiced at the announcement, but they were also thrilled to see the two interact in person and bond over their many evident similarities.
ZEROBASEONE and aespa's current schedules: debut, comebacks, and more
ZEROBASEONE recently made its debut on July 10, 2023, with its first mini-album, In Bloom, which holds its title track in a song that shares the same name as the album.
The mini-album and the debut of the nine-piece K-pop boy group were tremendous commercial successes, breaking several records. Their album not only sold a remarkable number of copies, but it has also made the group one of the ones with the highest sales for a debut album.
aespa, on the other hand, rolled out their third EP, My World, on May 8, with title track, Spicy, garnering a lot of attention for its unique and intriguing music. While the group hasn't made a full-fledged comeback with a studio album yet, they still effortlessly reel in an audience with their limited yet one-of-a-kind discography.
As the two stars of the successful groups, ZEROBASEONE and aespa, fans can hardly wait to see how the duo will roll out in reality as they take up their roles as the newest SBS Inkigayo MCs.