NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun's unexpected interaction at KBS Inkigayo makes fans go crazy

On January 29, for KBS Inkigayo's Sunday episode, NewJeans Danielle appeared as a special host for the day along with TXT Yeonjun and Actor Seo Bum-june. While it might come as no surprise that the two know each other given that they are housed under the same label, the cute and sweet interaction that budded between them as they hosted the show was adored by fans.

In a specific part during the broadcast where Danielle called Yeonjun "bro" went viral, fans couldn't stop talking about how well the two got along. Throughout the show, NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun showcased great chemistry, and many fans who had priorly mentioned that the two look a lot like siblings have just cemented their belief.

Ironically, the two also have similar names. Many might not be familiar but TXT Yeonjun's English name is said to be Daniel, meaning that the two have almost identical names, making them a perfect sibling match. Right from the announcement of NewJeans Danielle as a special MC for Inkigayo, fans were excited for a possible interaction between the two. Regardless, their wonderful MCing and fun skits only added to the fans' excitement and surprise.

Fans swoon over the sibling energy that NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun radiate

After the KBS Inkigayo episode aired, fans couldn't help but have the interactions between the three MCs on replay, especially between NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun. Since the two came from the same label, fans have been eagerly waiting for an exchange between the two. Though there have been certain instances where NewJeans and TXT have crossed paths in Inkigayo interviews, a one-on-one between Yeonjun and Danielle was quite special.

Considering the two have relatively social personalities, NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun had no trouble engaging in conversations with one another, let alone making it fun. As the three rolled out funny skits and bickering debates, fans were in love and are already yearning for more future meetings between the two.

NewJeans Danielle's interaction didn't stop with just one TXT member. At the end of the broadcast, where the MCs took to the stage along with all the other K-pop idols, an exchange between her and TXT Taehyun also popped up, further rejoicing the two fandoms. In addition, fans are most excited about the backstage interactions that will hit the internet soon.

Given that both artists have put forth recent comebacks, TXT with their The Name Chapter: Temptation mini-album and NewJeans' relatively early single release, OMG, fans are anticipating a TikTok challenge collaboration. Since the K-pop fandom has experienced many instances where the MCs of KBS Inkigayo participate in TikTok challenges with each other, they’re pretty confident of a collaboration between NewJeans Danielle and TXT Yeonjun.

Many netizens are reacting positively to the interaction between a male and a female idol, which is quite rare in the industry. Fans are hoping to see more exchanges between the duo and more such collaborations in the future.

