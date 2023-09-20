Dokyeom, a member of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN, recently surprised fans with his stunning visuals as he took on the role of a professional model.

Known for his playful and lighthearted personality, Dokyeom impressed fans with his professional modeling skills when he revealed his collaboration with the renowned Swiss fashion brand, Bally, on September 19, 2023.

Bally made an announcement, officially naming DK as their global brand ambassador. The news was accompanied by a captivating teaser and a series of five photos featuring Dokyeom dressed head-to-toe in Bally's exquisite clothing. Both the company and DK posted about this exciting partnership on their social media accounts.

The Fighting singer will also attend Milan Fashion Week on behalf of Bally, an event scheduled for September 23, 2023, where the luxury brand will showcase its latest creations.

SEVENTEEN's Dokyeom announced as the global brand ambassador of Swiss luxury brand, Bally

While Dokyeom is often recognized for his entertaining persona, his impressive visuals have sometimes been overshadowed. However, Bally saw the potential in him to represent their brand. In their official statement, they aptly described him as:

"Famous for his impressive vocals, sophisticated appearance, and confident presence, continues to rise in global popularity."

In the photos released, Dokyeom was seen donning various stylish ensembles. Two of the striking images featured him in brown suede pants paired with Bally's Navy Wool Letterman Jacket, adorned with golden buttons, and a white T-shirt underneath. One of these photos captured him sitting on a chair, accompanied by the brand's original bag.

In another set of black and white images, the SEVENTEEN star showcased his fashion versatility by wearing a Bally's Train Print T-shirt in white cotton, a white Merino Wool Cardigan with contrast buttons, and dark blue denim pants.

Yet another eye-catching outfit included a striped cardigan in bone and marine wool, paired with dark blue denim jeans. The teaser video released by Bally echoed these stylish looks, providing different angles and perspectives of the ensembles.

The BSS leader even expressed his gratitude towards the brand by sharing photos of a two-tier cake sent by Bally to celebrate their collaboration in the form of Instagram stories.

Nicolas Girotto, Bally's CEO, conveyed his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing how thrilled the brand is to welcome Dokyeom. He described DK as a performer with a contemporary style and a charismatic persona, perfectly aligning with Bally's core values.

Thanking the brand, DK stated:

"Being Bally’s ambassador is a significant honor. I am thrilled to represent a brand that stands for artistry, distinction, and innovation."

Let's take a look at what the SEVENTEEN fans had to say about this collaboration, stating their beloved member has "come so far":

Dokyeom's association with Bally dates back to his attendance at Bally's Fall/Winter 2023 show during Milan Fashion Week in February. Now, as Bally's global brand ambassador, he will join a community of influential figures within the brand at Bally's Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Milan this September.

This event will also mark the debut collection presentation by Simone Bellotti, the newly appointed Design Director for the esteemed Swiss luxury house.

As for DK's professional schedule, his group SEVENTEEN is all set to make a comeback on October 23 with their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.