5 best GOING SEVENTEEN episodes of 2023

The comfort variety show for CARATs, GOING SEVENTEEN (or GoSe), has officially wrapped up its 2023 roster, causing fans to reminisce about the episodes on social media. Having started as a vlog of behind-the-scenes content of SEVENTEEN, it has evolved into a beloved variety show that keeps raising its standards with each iteration.

With brand new concepts, bigger sets, and themed costumes for the members, 2023's GoSe proved why it is the gold standard for idol group variety shows. Mock court, a brain-oriented rock-paper-scissor game, the return of the Don't Lie series, and a lovely soiree in a haunted house were among the episodes received well by viewers.

God of Light Music, Don't Lie: The Chaser, and more episodes of GOING SEVENTEEN loved by viewers

1) COMEBACK SPECIAL: God of Light Music #1 and #2

Only the SEVENTEEN would decide to create an in-depth spoof of their own song to promote said song, changing lyrics, theme, and adding unique inflections to make it genuinely funny.

This two-parter episode is full of iconic moments, including Mingyu butchering WOOZI's beautifully crafted lyrics in front of the helpless producer and Vernon eating a burger in the recording room as a "ghost".

Bringing back Dino's unforgettable character, 'Pi Cheolin', these GOING SEVENTEEN episodes managed to reference past lore along with Bang PD aka Hitman Bang (former CEO of HYBE).

Some memorable clips include DK rapping and apologizing to his mother for talking bad about his own name (Seok-min) and WOOZI refusing to add the newly produced track to his career bests.

2) BOOmily Outing #1, #2, #3, and #4

The group's variety show buff, Seungkwan, is known to be a brilliant emcee and the GOING SEVENTEEN staff have ensured he gets enough footage to show off his abilities.

This series of episodes had the group participate in different games, some decided by the production team, and others self-decided while the members stayed for a night and two days at a countryside house.

From picking strawberries blindfolded to spitting and trying to land watermelon seeds on their faces, and even a game where laughing would mean a watergun onslaught with a final penalty for the wettest member, this series had it all.

The staff even managed to include Jun and THE8 who were in China in tiny snippets where they pretended to be the owners of the Korean hanok-style house, gave game instructions, and sang a cutesy nursery rhyme in the GOING SEVENTEEN episodes.

3) The Guest Who Left Secretly #1 and #2

With Vernon and Dino representing all viewers who cannot grasp the rules of GOING SEVENTEEN games, this series had one simple goal- leave without getting caught by your team members.

Although this was supposed to be an individual game, secret (and not-so-secret) alliances developed between the members while others suffered from the location of their rooms from the entrance.

As is always the case, Mingyu's wit got him into trouble, and he got locked into his room for a bit while the others debated letting him out. Disclosing the final winner, or in this case, loser, would ruin the watching experience, but the VERY NICE group's shenanigans make this episode bloc a fun watch.

4) Everything Possible in the White Zone #1 and #2

The God of Music group does well even in unexpected situations, as the one that led to the creation of these episodes. Unprecedented rain forced the staff to relocate their outdoor shoot inside, and this GOING SEVENTEEN episode was a hodge-podge of all the things one can imagine while trapped at home.

From indoor foot-volleyball (featuring a brave Dino saving Hoshi from getting hit only to hit him with the ball later), a 'Guess Who' game that will have one on the floor in laughter, and a VR experience that even the best consoles cannot offer.

THE8 screaming after falling in the game, Seungkwan effortlessly fitting into a filter of the Mona Lisa, and the members citing WOOZI and Bumzu (the group's producer) as musical inspirations while pretending to be DK in a chatroom, are other unmissable highlights.

5) Don't Lie: THE CHASER #1 and #2

All the Don't Lie episodes from the special series released by the GOING SEVENTEEN staff were well-produced, with the members showing wisdom, blind loyalty, and innumerable twists to win a cash prize at the end of it all.

However, the major reason for the last episodes ending up on this list is solely because of the betrayal of the three mafias one after another, with the sole intention of saving themselves.

Without giving too much away, the Pretty U group figured out one of the mafia members, forced him to reveal his teammate, and then convinced the now-revealed mafia member to out the third mafia as well.

In a hilarious turn of events, the citizens ended up ousting the first mafia because he betrayed his own. The final nail-biter of a finish will also have viewers on the edge of their seats, while S.COUPS randomly became a meme as he held a door.

The above GOING SEVENTEEN episodes feature only a minuscule margin of all the funny and entertaining things that the group did on the show this year. Some honorable mentions for this list are The Court episodes with an angry, swearing Seungkwan, Point of Omniescient Interefere Penalty and Joshua's incredible acrostic poetry, and Wonwoo bringing a pigeon from his pocket for his interview in GOING Vol. 2.

Despite the disappointment that GOING SEVENTEEN will no longer be releasing new episodes this year, CARATs have been enjoying themselves watching the Don't Wanna Cry group's Dome Tour across Japan and their award show performances.

They were awarded the Daesang for Album of the Year for FML at the MAMAs 2023, an honor that was a long time coming at the ceremony.

