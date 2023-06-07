6 most replayed moments from Going Seventeen 2023

It has been six months since the year started and GOING SEVENTEEN 2023 has already proved to be as funny as the years before it. K-pop group SEVENTEEN's own variety show, often called GoSe for short has made a name for itself within the industry.

The production team, as much as the cast members, are responsible for the show's long-term success. The thirteen bandmates have created an environment that allows them to crack jokes, laugh, and genuinely enjoy their time on set.

This has led to viewers replaying numerous videos of GoSe 2023 due to their incredible or iconic nature. Notably, YouTube displays the most-repeated segments of videos uploaded to the platform, which typically represent the segments that viewers enjoyed the most.

Vernon's pants ripping, Seungkwan losing his temper, and more most-replayed moments from GOING SEVENTEEN 2023

1) The betrayal of the mafias from Don't Lie: The CHASER #2

The Don't Lie series planned by the GoSe production team in 2023 was filled with unexpected moments as is the case when SEVENTEEN is involved. Perhaps the biggest plot twist and hilarious one is also the one that viewers replayed the most at 14:55.

DK was exposed as the mafia during the game by THE 8, and the citizens promised to save his life if he revealed the third member. He was cornered and promptly pointed out Wonwoo as the third mafia. The latter was taken off-guard, and let out a scream at having his "grandiose dreams" being shattered.

Wonwoo's sudden outburst caused the rest of the members to burst out laughing, creating a truly legendary moment on GOING SEVENTEEN 2023.

2) SEVENTEEN ripping their pants from I Know & Don't Know #2

While playing an improvised game of dodgeball that had Hoshi pose at a weird angle to avoid elimination (only to get out later), Vernon's pants tore from the seams mid-jump inviting laughter from the rest of the group.

If that weren't enough, the GOING SEVENTEEN 2023 episode included a compilation of the members' pants tearing throughout the special episode ("party for pants"), drawing guaranteed chuckles from viewers of the show. The comedy may not have been planned by the members or production staff, but it was entertaining nonetheless.

3) Seungkwan cussing out DINO for bringing up his birthday present in Court: Eyes That See The Truth #2

SEVENTEEN's Boo Seung-kwan is known to be a variety show fiend, and the members are proud of him, even if they don't show it. In the second episode of Court, the HOT group accused him of cheating in a previous episode and asked him to stop "all individual variety show appearances".

To add insult to injury, the youngest, Dino decided to air his grievances about not receiving a birthday present from his hyung after saying so on a livestream. This was too much for Seungkwan who proceeded to swear very loudly at Dino, saying that he was busy.

Every single member burst out laughing at this, with Wonwoo proclaiming that Seungkwan had good variety show instincts. It is no surprise that this moment (at 20:21 marker) in the GOING SEVENTEEN 2023 episode was the most replayed.

4) Dino saving Hoshi from getting hit by a ball in Everything Possible in the White Zone #1

In this episode of GOING SEVENTEEN 2023, the group was forced to shoot indoors due to unprecedented rain. They played a variety of games including foot volleyball. During the game, Dino deflected a ball that was going to hit Hoshi in the head and then proceeded to act cool and slide his jacket off his shoulders.

The production team decided to tease the youngest member by zooming in and out for his solo shot, while the rest of the Super group laughed at and praised Dino in the same breath. This moment took place at 11:54, and not even a minute later, one of Dino's shots hit Hoshi, causing the editors to call this "Final Destination."

5) Jun and Joshua pretending to call their mothers when Seungkwan started driving in Finding KSY #1

Seungkwan drove the members for the first time on this episode of GOING SEVENTEEN 2023. He seemed nervous, so Jun and Joshua decided to ease the jitters by pretending to call their moms "one last time". After checking the rearview mirrors and adjusting his seat, the vocalist promised to reach the destination safely (at 11:17 in the video).

Dino could not resist teasing Seungkwan one more time and proceeded to scream just as the driving member was pulling out of the parking garage. This whole sequence from GOING SEVENTEEN 2023 is bound to make viewers laugh at the member's antics and understand Seungkwan's worries about driving.

6) Hoshi accusing Mingyu of being the mafia once more on Surprise Don't Lie #1

Hoshi and Mingyu's rivalry in the Don't Lie series goes far beyond GOING SEVENTEEN 2023. They have been at each other's throats since the first time the production team created the combination of Treasure Hunt and Mafia Game in 2020.

This time, Mingyu's talking got him into trouble and he was accused of being the thief or the mafia. Hoshi suddenly realized that he was the thief so the 1997-born rapper had to be the mafia. Excitedly announcing that Mingyu was the mafia, to the point that he fell to his knees and jumped out, Hoshi convinced all the other members to unanimously vote him out without rebuttal (at the 25:48 marker).

More about GOING SEVENTEEN 2023

The show continues with gusto and the most-replayed moments prove just how funny the group can be when playing games together. Jeonghan swearing at S.COUPS and the lot who didn't want a rematch, Seungkwan calling Judge Vernon teacher, and Joshua being upset at Hoshi for eliminating him from the game are some other moments that fans of GOING SEVENTEEN 2023 kept rewatching.

The latest episodes reveal a comeback of the GOING magazine where the members will reminisce about previous episodes, plan photoshoots, and release a zine that will be available for purchase.

