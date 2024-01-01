"She was phenomenal, she was the moment": CARATs shower praises as FML by SEVENTEEN becomes the best selling album on 2023 Hanteo Yearly Chart

SEVENTEEN's FML has landed the #1 spot on the 2023 Hanteo Yearly Chart, released on January 1. 2023 was a year full of successes and achievements for the K-pop group and their 10th mini album, FML. Ever since its release in April of last year, the album and its tracks have been topping charts.

Korea's foremost music chart - Hanteo Chart - relies on real-time sales data while being directly synced with over 1,500 record stores globally. The Yearly Physical Record Chart which sums up the physical records sales amount from about 1,100 stores around the world, placed FML at the #1 spot with 5,658,474 copies sold.

This feat was followed closely by SEVENTEEN's own SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (11th mini album), positioned at #2, having sold out 5,284,638 copies. Seeing FML's victory at the topmost position on the reputed music chart, fans took to social media to shower praise on the group.

Expand Tweet

"Our queen no skip album": Fans celebrate SEVENTEEN's FML becoming the best selling album on Hanteo in 2023

FML was released back on April 24, 2023, and it contains six tracks - Fire, I Don't Understand But I Luv U, Dust, April shower, and the two title songs F*ck My Life and Super. In the first week of release, the extended play became the first K-pop album to surpass 4 million copies sold.

Also, it appeared at #2 on Billboard 200 in May last year alongside becoming the first ever Korean album in history to soar past 6 million album sales, within a matter of months.

However, these are not the only stats for the Monster group's FML as it also ranked at #8 on the Hanteo Annual Music Chart (393,274.40 pts) and at #22 on the Annual Global Authentication Chart for 2023. Additionally, one of the two lead singles of the EP, Super, also took up the #41 spot on the Hanteo Annual Song Chart (1,475,040.00).

Meanwhile, CARATs (SEVENTEEN fans) around the world are taking to social media to proudly celebrate the good news of FML grabbing the best selling album label on Hanteo in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the group's first time ranking on a chart. They have also ranked with their older albums and their sub-unit BOOSEOKSOON or BSS under multiple other lists, including - Hanteo Annual World Chart, Hanteo Annual Chart (Physical Record), Hanteo Annual Music Chart, Hanteo Annual Song Chart, Hanteo Annual Global Authentication Chart, and Hanteo Annual Star If fans wish to check out all the albums that ranked, @WorldwideCarats on X has posted an extensive and detailed list of the PLEDIS Entertainment group's many successes on Hanteo in 2023.

Expand Tweet

SEVENTEEN's recent wins with FML

Fans would know that the God of Music artists took home five honors at the 2023 MAMA, becoming the most-awarded artists of the season. For FML, in particular, they took home Album of the Year (Daesang or Grand Prize), while winning Best Dance Performance Male Group for Super from the same EP.

SEVENTEEN was also the Most Awarded Group at the China Year End Awards 2023 having won - Best-Selling International Album, Best-Selling K-Pop Album, Best-Selling Group Album (won all three categories with FML), and Best Selling Group - Albums.