"KINGS": SEVENTEEN's FML makes history by breaking K-Pop's record for the best-selling album 

On May 1, a week after the release of SEVENTEEN's FML, the group's tenth mini-album, it has now become the best-selling album in K-pop history, selling over 4.5 million copies. In addition, the album also debuted at #1 on Billboard 200 with over 130-140k units of physical copies sold.

The group's success with the latest comeback was further cemented when they set a new record for K-pop albums by becoming the album with the highest first-day sales, boasting over 3.9 million copies sold within 24 hours of FML's release.

Surpassing the previous spot holder - TOMORROW x TOGETHER's The Name Chapter: Temptation - SEVENTEEN's FML currently holds #1 on Hanteo's chart of K-pop albums with the highest first-week sales.

This achievement by SEVENTEEN soon went viral, garnering traction on social media as fans came out to post congratulatory messages for the group:

Fans cannot stop raining praise on SEVENTEEN for their new achievement in K-Pop history

After calculating the sales made by FML over the seven days that followed the album's release, Hanteo announced that it now stands as the album with the highest first-week sales.

FML also stands as the album with the highest pre-orders, with over 4.6 million orders received ahead of its release.

Furthermore, the album made K-pop history with 4,540,214 copies sold, becoming the first and only artist to ever surpass four million sales within a week, much to the excitement of fans.

marianne ♡ @seokminwonhan According to Hanteo Chart, the largest album sales statistics site in Korea on the 1st, the Initial Chodong sales volume of #SEVENTEEN 's 10th mini album 'FML', was counted as 4,550,214 copies. This is the highest Initial Chodong sales record in the history of K-pop albums. According to Hanteo Chart, the largest album sales statistics site in Korea on the 1st, the Initial Chodong sales volume of #SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album 'FML', was counted as 4,550,214 copies. This is the highest Initial Chodong sales record in the history of K-pop albums. https://t.co/PxKoD5my1k

#팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 @pledis_17 Congrats Seventeen FML album for the highest 1st week sales in history with 4.55 million copies Congrats Seventeen FML album for the highest 1st week sales in history with 4.55 million copies 👑🔥@pledis_17#팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 @pledis_17 https://t.co/tdsTiyeY67

DONT EVER FORGET THAT SEVENTEEN IS THE FIRST ARTIST ACT TO SOLD 4M+ IN JUST A DAY SEVENTEEN ‘FML’ MADE HANTEO HISTORY WITH 4.55M SALES IN A WEEK🥳🥳🥳🥳DONT EVER FORGET THAT SEVENTEEN IS THE FIRST ARTIST ACT TO SOLD 4M+ IN JUST A DAY SEVENTEEN ‘FML’ MADE HANTEO HISTORY WITH 4.55M SALES IN A WEEK🥳🥳🥳🥳DONT EVER FORGET THAT SEVENTEEN IS THE FIRST ARTIST ACT TO SOLD 4M+ IN JUST A DAY😁

alwaaays proud of you our jihoonie 🥺

#팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 #우지 “best selling album of all time on hanteo within the first week of release” yes seventeen 10th mini album FML made by none other than ig user woozi_universefactory 🤍alwaaays proud of you our jihoonie 🥺 “best selling album of all time on hanteo within the first week of release” yes seventeen 10th mini album FML made by none other than ig user woozi_universefactory 🤍alwaaays proud of you our jihoonie 🥺#팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 #우지 https://t.co/XzQJ2dLYJ7

The album has also had remarkable success on other Korean music charting platforms. All the tracks sitting on the mini-album had impressive streams on Melon. While the entire album received more than 50 million streams, the two title tracks, F*ck My Life and Super, received over 14 million and 12 million streams, respectively. Other tracks on the album, IDUBILU, Dust, and April Shower, all received over 6 million streams each.

Given that FML's title track, Super, currently ranking at #8, is right below SEVENTEEN's subunit, BSS's title track, Fighting, fans have been trying to get the song to chart higher than its current position.

Super has been well-received by fans, with many saying that the song is not only addictive but also really fun to listen to, given the experimental route that the group has taken in this comeback. Moreover, it has also been dominating the internet with the dance challenge that everyone has been participating in.

:) @sounds_of_cheol jeonghan super challenge with kep1er! jeonghan super challenge with kep1er! https://t.co/e4wRWxozR1

Fans of the group have been posting celebratory content on social media ever since the group released FML.

hannie ☁️ @minghaocheol_ so so proud of then and also carats too! we're really doing so great this era! 🥳 cant believe fml's like almost a week old already and this whole has just been full of achievements and new milestones for seventeenso so proud of then and also carats too! we're really doing so great this era! cant believe fml's like almost a week old already and this whole has just been full of achievements and new milestones for seventeen 😭 so so proud of then and also carats too! we're really doing so great this era! 😭🥳

congrats my seventeen on 4.55M copies for fml on the first week in hanteo’s album sales chart ‍🩹 always with you until the nth “say the name, seventeen” #SUPER #FML @pledis_17 i luv my team, i luv my crew since 2015 (and even more for the boys)congrats my seventeen on 4.55M copies for fml on the first week in hanteo’s album sales chart‍🩹 always with you until the nth “say the name, seventeen” #팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 i luv my team, i luv my crew since 2015 (and even more for the boys)congrats my seventeen on 4.55M copies for fml on the first week in hanteo’s album sales chart ❤️‍🩹 always with you until the nth “say the name, seventeen” #팀세븐틴_초동1위_끝까지가보자 #SUPER #FML @pledis_17 https://t.co/3rR9w5X52N

Following the mini-album's release, fans have also been looking forward to the many promotional contents that the group has been putting forth. With DK and Joshua appearing on Youngji's Nothing Much Prepared, to the group's recent appearance on the variety show, Amazing Saturday, fans are being treated to an array of exciting content from their idols.

SEVENTEEN's much-loved variety show Going Seventeen is also back on screens.

