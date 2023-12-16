On Friday, December 15, the NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN was officially announced on Weverse, exciting fans with its several intriguing factors. The show is expected to be an entertainment program done in collaboration with SEVENTEEN and the variety show host, Na Young-suk PD, where they'll be traveling around Italy.

Adopting the concept of a previously famous travel variety show, Youth Over Flowers, where Korean celebrities are taken for a surprise vacation by the show's production team without prior notice, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN were immediately flown to Italy after the end of their Japan Tour in September by Na Young-suk PD, who was their guide for the vacation. Given that the members themselves have been showcasing their excitement for its release, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the same.

Expand Tweet

Everything you need to know about NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, the group's upcoming travel reality show with Na Young-suk PD

Back in May, during SEVENTEEN's appearance on Na Young-suk PD's variety show, The Game Caterers, the members, who were divided into three groups, were made to write down two wishes per group and drop into a bowl of 54 empty chits. However, despite the low chances, SEVENTEEN won their much-expected wish, which was to shoot a remaking of Youth Over Flowers with Na Young-suk PD.

While many anticipated the show to never actually fall out given the busy schedules of both SEVENTEEN and Na Young-suk, when members spotted them at the airport boarding towards Italy, looking completely unprepared, fans realized that it was finally happening. On December 15, an official announcement was made through Weverse that the show will be officially airing on the Korean broadcasting platform, tVN, from Jan 5, 2024.

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, with its six total episodes, will be releasing each episode weekly. In addition to the show's release, the collaboration has planned the release of special merchandise which will be available for pre-order from December 28.

Expand Tweet

Here are the other things planned concerning SEVENTEEN's upcoming travel variety show:

December 16: Highlight Video Release (8 pm KST)

December 18: VOD, Pre-sale Opening, Teaser Poster & Teaser Video for Weverse Members (11 am KST)

December 22: Main Poster (12 am KST), Official Merch Pre-sale (6 pm KST)

December 23: Weverse Membership Live on Binge-watch The Game Caterest and Chattering with Na PD

December 28: Official Merchandise Sale (6 pm KST)

December: EP1 Trailer

Jan 1: EP 1 Pre-release

Jan 3: EP1 Preview for Weverse Members' Pre-sale Purchases

Jan 4: Mystery Schedule (9 pm KST)

Jan 5: NANA TOUR EP 1 Premiere (tvN) EP 1 Full Version for Weverse Members (10 pm KST)

All the above-stated content that excludes the needed Weverse membership will be accessible through Weverse, Na Young-suk PD's YouTube Channel, Channel Fullmoon, and tvN Asia.

The show's last episode is expected to be released on February 16 and no episode will be released on its expected schedule on February 7, due to New Year's Day celebrations. In addition to the special merchandise release, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN will also be rolling out a photo book which will go for pre-sale on February 7 at 11 am KST.

Therefore, with only a few more days left until the exciting release, fans have been eagerly looking forward to not only watching NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN but also getting their hands on the limited edition merch.