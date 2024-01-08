Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN’s look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards: “Gentlemen”

SEVENTEEN's look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards recently created headlines and a stir among fans and fashion enthusiasts. The renowned K-pop group, known for their impeccable style and captivating performances, once again proved their fashion prowess at this prestigious event.

At the 38th Golden Disc Awards, SEVENTEEN's fashion sense was a significant highlight. Held at the Jakarta International Stadium, the event was a grand affair, drawing an audience of 80,000.

Dressed to impress, the group embodied the essence of modern gentlemen, a theme that resonated well with their global fanbase.

"So cool": Fans loved SEVENTEEN’s look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards

Fans and fashion critics alike were quick to praise SEVENTEEN's ensemble, with comments flooding social media platforms. The attire of all of the group's idols was quite similar, including golden embellished jackets, black shirts, black bottoms, and neck chains.

The group's appearance on the red carpet, as well as their performance outfits, became the talk of the town. Particularly noteworthy was Wonwoo's attire, which featured a deep V-cut and longer hair, lending him a fairy-tale prince look that captivated many.

Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN’s look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards (Image via Twitter/@kookiesales)

Fans swoon over SEVENTEEN’s look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards (Image via Twitter/@vernonkemang)

Their comments like "so both and oneful" and "one hundred years of solitude" were among the accolades, reflecting the profound impact of their appearance.

Their attire, blending contemporary fashion with classic elegance, showcased a refined aesthetic. And undoubtedly, it perfectly complemented their dynamic stage presence. The modernity and tradition in their style choices were a visual feast, leaving an indelible mark on the red carpet.

These comments signify the deep connection and admiration the fans have for SEVENTEEN.

SEVENTEEN’s look for the 2024 Golden Disc Awards (Image via Twitter/@vernonkemang)

The triumph at Golden Disc Awards 2024

SEVENTEEN's triumph at the Golden Disc Awards was not limited to fashion alone. The group won the Grand Prize for Album of the Year with their 10th EP FML, marking a milestone in their career.

This victory was against a backdrop of stiff competition from 19 other nominees, showcasing the group's undeniable talent and popularity. As per Korea JoongAng Daily, their album sales figures speak volumes about their success, with FML selling 5.5 million copies and Seventeenth Heaven following closely behind.

The 2024 Golden Disc Awards will be remembered for SEVENTEEN's musical triumphs and also their remarkable fashion statement. Their ability to blend contemporary trends with timeless elegance sets them apart in the world of fashion and music.

SEVENTEEN's influence indeed extends beyond just their music; they are trendsetters, inspiring millions of fans worldwide.