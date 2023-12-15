Fans appreciate SB19’s unique looks at the Asia Artist Awards 2023: “served and slayed”

SB19, a Filipino pop group, made a remarkable impression at the Asia Artist Awards 2023, showcasing not only their musical prowess but also their unique fashion sense.

The event, held at the Philippine Arena, saw the group in custom suits designed by Francis Libiran, displaying his iconic Art Deco style. This appearance by Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken, and Justin at such a prestigious event underscores their growing influence in the music industry.

Ken wore the luxurious B.Zero 1 necklace in ceramic and rose gold, valued at about PHP 218,663.56, while Justin and Pablo sported the B.Zero 1 earring in rose gold and white ceramic.

Josh and Stell opted for the black version of these sophisticated earrings, each pair carrying the same hefty price tag. Their fashion choices, blending traditional and modern elements, highlighted their unique identity on the global stage.

The positive reactions from fans speak about how they loved SB19's appearance at the event, showing how they've "served and slayed" in both music and style.

Fans are in love with SB19's look at Asia Artist Awards 2023

Fans were quick to express their admiration, praising SB19 for their distinct looks.

One fan remarked,

"what a beautiful sight. SB19 entering the AAA red carpet. they look soo good with their barong. truly a filipino pride!"

These remarks demonstrate their admiration for SB19's music as well as their appreciation for the group's efforts to promote Filipino culture via fashion.

The pop group's presence at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was a significant milestone for the group and its fans. Not only did they win the AAA Hot Trend Awards, but they also delivered an electrifying performance of hits like "Gento," "Mana," "Bazinga," and "CRIMZONE."

Their collaboration on "Gento" with multinational boy band &TEAM was a highlight, demonstrating their versatility and appeal to a global audience. Pablo thanked their supporters, dubbed A'TIN, and their staff for their support.

Josh emphasized the importance of this event for the pop group and Filipinos worldwide, marking it as a significant achievement in their career. Their participation in the Asia Artist Awards, a South Korean award ceremony, signifies their expanding influence in the international music scene. It's a clear indication of their growing success and the global recognition of Filipino talent.

SB19's participation in the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was a success not just in terms of winning an award but also in terms of how they represented their culture and connected with followers all over the world.

Their unique fashion choices, coupled with their dynamic performances, underscore their position as global ambassadors of Filipino talent. Their journey, marked by hard work, talent, and an unwavering connection with their fans, sets a new standard for artists aspiring to make a mark on the world stage.