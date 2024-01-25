"The insta glitch got him": SEVENTEEN's Mingyu sparks hilarious reactions among fans following confusion with recent Instagram post

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has once again found himself in the spotlight, this time for a rather amusing reason. Known for ruling fans' hearts with his Instagram posts and striking visuals, Mingyu encountered an unexpected glitch on the platform, leaving fans initially puzzled.

On January 24, 2024, the SEVENTEEN star shared a post featuring himself, but to the surprise of fans, the photo was soon deleted, prompting confusion among his followers.

As fans caught wind of this quick deletion, speculations and queries arose. However, the mystery was unravelled as they learned the humorous reason behind the photo's disappearance. Mingyu, who is quite active on Instagram, inadvertently faced a minor technological glitch, leading to the removal of the post.

Expand Tweet

This turn of events occurred during a period when Mingyu and the group were exploring Rome and Italy, sharing glimpses of their NANA tour. The incident added a touch of humor to the fans' experience, with one fan playfully commenting on Twitter, suggesting that "the insta glitch got him."

The unexpected hiccup became a lighthearted moment in Mingyu's social media journey, showcasing the more relatable and spontaneous side of the K-pop star.

"MINGYU PROLLY STRESSIN": Fans have a good laugh after the SEVENTEEN star makes a silly mistake on Instagram

SEVENTEEN had embarked on their NANA tour in Italy, and the group is generously sharing their escapades through a series of episodes. This vacation, spanning seven days, is a collaboration with the esteemed Korean producer Na PD (Na Yeong-seok), renowned for his two decades of experience in travel entertainment shows.

Acting as the travel guide for SEVENTEEN, Na PD orchestrates games, adventures, and sightseeing for the group, promising an engaging and entertaining travelogue. Freshly shot and recently premiered, these episodes capture the group's playful and unserious side, a trademark of SEVENTEEN's charming demeanor. The backdrop of their NANA tour also brings out the camaraderie and fun-loving spirit that fans adore.

The 13-member group's very own variety show, GOING SEVENTEEN, has long been a source of laughter for CARATs worldwide, and the NANA tour promises to add another layer to their delightful antics. While the group members shared glimpses of their Italian adventure on their personal Instagram accounts, one member, Mingyu, attracted particular attention.

Expand Tweet

Mingyu, known for his aesthetic visuals, posted a picture of him leaning against a graffiti-covered wall, dressed in an all-black ensemble, and gazing at the sky. However, fans soon noticed that it wasn't a single image but part of a slideshow. The plot twist occurred when fans swiped right only to discover that Mingyu had unintentionally posted the same picture multiple times (nine times, to be precise).

Although he deleted the post shortly afterwards, fans had already caught a glimpse of the amusing glitch. What could have been perceived as a common Instagram platform hiccup turned into a lighthearted moment for fans, as they affectionately teased Mingyu for the same.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mingyu, often praised for his visuals and physique, showcased his more regular and silly side, becoming the subject of friendly banter among fans. Known for being a good sport within the group's dynamics, seeing Mingyu unintentionally create a humorous Instagram moment provided fans with an unexpected source of joy, turning a small glitch into a delightful episode in SEVENTEEN fandom.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here