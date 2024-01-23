"Follow tour has turned into the never ending aju nice": Fans excited as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups seemingly confirms concert plans after Hoshi's spoiler

SEVENTEEN member S.Coups is all over social media after he seemingly confirmed plans for the group’s encore concert. The leader was active on the fan community app Weverse on Tuesday, January 23, replied to many fans’ messages, and hinted towards a U.S. concert tour as well.

The Super singer replied to some of the fans who asked him questions regarding a potential concert, as previously, Hoshi had also hinted about the encore concert of the Follow tour during a membership live session. S.Coups shared a post on the app referring to Hoshi’s live and said,

“But did the members not spoil anything yesterday?”

He added,

“Ah I don't know, hahahaha Follow is coming back”.

This led to a massive wave of reactions from Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fans) on social media. They shared their excitement and happiness and connected the dots with hints from SEVENTEEN members, although the agency has not yet confirmed it. A user on X, referring to the popular song Very Nice and the encore concert, said, “Follow tour has turned into the never ending aju nice.”

“He can literally do whatever he wants what”: Fans react as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups hints at a potential encore concert

Previously, Hoshi shared the plans of the FML singers during a live session on January 22. He revealed that the group plans to go on a concert tour in the U.S. next year while Woozi is producing another album.

To confirm the same, S.Coups took to Weverse to ask if the other members had given spoilers about the group's plans. He ended up hinting at the same while conversing with fans.

A Carat said,

“Hoshi said SEVENTEEN is going to the U.S.”

To which he replied,

“Won't we go on the next tour”.

A fan asked the HOT singer about an announcement or a notice regarding the encore, saying,

“Seungcheola! When is the notice for the encore coming up?”

To which S.Coups replied,

“I think it will come up next week”.

Another reply by the singer garnered much attention, leading to hilarious reactions from fans. The leader was asked if PLEDIS would contact him to share hints:

“The company will contact you again”.

The Home Run singer replied,

“Block”.

Fans could not contain their excitement and shared their thoughts on X. Here are some reactions:

In other news, the maknae of the group, Dino, shared some HD photographs from the Follow tour on his Instagram. He captioned one of the stories featuring members facing fans on stage as, “‘Follow’ See you again!”. This further fueled the speculations of the Follow Encore concert tour.

Although the members of the K-pop boy group have shared their plans with fans, the agency PLEDIS has yet to officially confirm the same.