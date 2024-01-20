"So wholesome and supportive": Fans surprised as a Carat's parents recognize Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino in Rome during NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

Recently, K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN filmed their variety show led by producer Na Yeong-seok in Rome, Italy. In the latest episode of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, the maknae line Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino were recognized by Carat's parents. A couple, seemingly on a trip, saw the Super singers and took a moment to appreciate their music.

They revealed that their daughter was a huge fan of the K-pop boy group and enjoyed listening to their music. They also praised the group members for doing a great job. The father said:

“You are SEVENTEEN right? Can you say Hello Sienna, My daughter just loves you guys.”

To which the mother added:

“I listen to your music all the time when she comes home, she tells me your stories. It's awesome."

The father further added:

“You guys are doing a great job and wonderful music."

Fans were all over the moon as they found out about this particular moment on the show. They were not only surprised that the parents recognized the idols but also were supportive of their daughter for being a fan of the FML singers.

“Parents endorse their child’s interests”: Fans emotional as a Carat's parents recognize Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino on NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

On January 19, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN released its third episode, giving some amazing content for fans to enjoy. A particular clip of the episode has been swirling around the internet, catching everyone's attention.

When Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino were out for a stroll in Rome, the parents of a Carat happened to run into them, revealing that their daughter was a huge fan. It garnered fans' attention, as this rarely happens when parents recognize a K-pop group.

Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino chatted with the parents and clicked some photos with them. The parents requested that they say hi to Sienna, their daughter, and Vernon quickly agreed. After the parents left, Seungkwan was also surprised, as he did not believe anyone would have recognized them there. The couple shared their daughter's story of how she enjoys listening to the PLEDIS group's music.

Fans online appreciate the parents for being supportive of their daughter while also expressing their envy. At the same time, others were emotional to see their interaction with the group.

The God of Music singer grabbed a chance to appear on the travel show YOUTH OVER FLOWERS when they appeared on Game Caterers 2. The name of the show was then revealed to be NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, a travel variety show directed by producer Na Yeong-seok. It airs on Friday at 8.40 p.m. Korean Standard Time on tvN Asia.