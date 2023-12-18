“Have so much love for each other”: Fans emotional as SEVENTEEN’s S.coups expresses gratitude to the members for missing him

SEVENTEEN’s leader, S.Coups, is all over social media for his latest update on the Weverse fan community app. The God of Music singer shared a photo of his gratitude journal, in which he noted some wholesome moments with his group members.

The leader spoke about how much his members missed him and expressed gratitude for them. This has stirred a whirlpool of emotions on social media, with many expressing their feelings over the bond SEVENTEEN members share.

A fan on the X (formerly Twitter) said, “Have so much love for each other.”

Expand Tweet

“Too early for me to cry”: Fans react to S.Coups’ journal entries about SEVENTEEN members

On December 17, Choi Seungcheol, aka S.Coups of SEVENTEEN, posted a photo on the group's official community account on the Weverse app. A photo of his journal entry displaying what emotions he has experienced in a day. S.Coups showed:

“Event: at around 11:30 pm, the kids were eating together and then called me!

Thoughts: the kids are still thinking of me.....?

Feelings: I was happy. Throughout the call, I'm thankful to the members that they kept saying they loved me

Conclusion: I should do better at rehab so I can be with them even a day faster.”

Fans could not hold back their tears as the singer wrote about his close friends and fellow bandmates with so much love in his diary. They took to social media to express their feelings, praising their friendship and bond. Here are some reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

S.Coups’ knee surgery

The FML singer was previously rushed to the hospital due to a knee injury in August. He successfully received surgery and started physical therapy to return to a healthy state. This led the singer to sit out of many group activities, promotional events, concerts, award functions, and more.

However, with the continuous support of his group members and fans worldwide, he is working on his physical health. The Super singer talked about his physical rehab growth and what changes he would add to his routine. He wrote:

“1. I was so thankful for the members for feeling that they were missing me.

2. I started leg presses again and the pain was less than I thought so I was relieved.

3. I feel like I should be braver and be more confident, tomorrow during the rehab session.”

Expand Tweet

NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

Previously, it was confirmed that the PLEDIS boy group is geared to release their travel show video called NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, produced by director and producer Na Young-seok.

The show will feature 12 members of the group, as S.Coups could not participate due to his knee injury. NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN will be out by January 5, 2024, at 8.40 pm (KST).