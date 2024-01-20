"That did NOT take long": Hilarious reactions from fans as S.Coups stops overseas payment in the latest episode of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups is all over social media after the release of the latest episode of their travel show, NANA TOUR. On January 19, tvN Asia aired the third episode of the variety show featuring members of the PLEDIS boy group, except for the leader, who could not make it due to his knee injury.

SEVENTEEN members, along with producer Na Yeong-seok's crew, landed in Rome, Italy, to film the show in October last year. As S.Coups could not make it to Italy, he gave his personal card for the members to use with a heartwarming letter. He wrote:

“You can use this card however you want.”

However, a funny incident occurred in the latest episode, where he had to block the overseas payment from his card. As the other members were in shock, this particular clip garnered attention from fans, leading to a huge wave of hilarious reactions.

“THEY JUST KEPT SPENDING I AM IN TEARS”: Fans react hilariously as S.Coups stops overseas payment in NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

Previously, S.Coups gave out his card to the members before they left for Italy through a letter. However, after watching the members buy everything, he had no choice but to stop the overseas payment mid-show.

While fans and members of the boy group appreciated the kind gesture made by the leader, no one expected the situation to turn into a hilarious episode.

The members were stunned to hear about this when Jeonghan questioned what could be the reason. The crew member said:

“You're just buying everything”.

It resulted in hilarious reactions from fans online. Some shared their thoughts, while others made hysterical memes about this situation. Seungkwan was seen buying a t-shirt printed with Mona Lisa dabbing, fans believe this could be the leader's last straw in stopping the overseas payment.

Furthermore, Mingyu posing with the long bill of groceries he bought during the trip added fuel to the amusing reactions from fans.

Fans can watch the upcoming episodes of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN on Fridays on channel tvN Asia at 8.40 p.m. Korean Standard Time. More exclusive footage from the show is available for fans on the Weverse fan community app.

About S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups is known for his amazing rapping skills and set an example of a great leader. He recently dropped a surprise solo song for fans called Me on December 31, 2023, at midnight Korean Standard Time. He not only penned the lyrics of the song but also produced it alongside BUMZU.