"This is soooo Dino": Fans react as SEVENTEEN's maknae reveals sobering up looking at Na PD surprising for NANA TOUR filming

On January 3, during the press conference held in the light of the travel show, SEVENTEEN member Dino shared his reaction to the sudden surprise by Na PD, aka Na Yeong-seok producer. In September, the K-pop boy group concluded their FOLLOW concert in Japan. They were surprised by Na PD's crew to film the highly anticipated travel show Youth Over Flowers, now known as NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

The maknae of the group revealed that he was not happy as the tour was about to come to an end, so he decided to drink alcohol along with the group members. However, as soon as he saw producer Na Yeong-seok, he sobered up immediately.

As reported by Joy News 24, describing this Na PD's surprise, Dino said,

"I drank a lot because I was thinking about going back to Korea after the last concert. I almost exceeded my drinking limit. As soon as I saw Yeong-seok hyung's face, I sobered up. I was very excited in that short moment. It was a trip with the members, That itself had great meaning."

This moment has gone viral on social media as the fans could not stop talking about it. Fans were amused hearing his story and shared their hilarious reactions. A user on the X said, "This is soooo Dino."

Expand Tweet

"I’M CRYINGGG THIS IS SO FUNNY": Fans react hilariously to Dino's reaction as Na PD surprised the group for NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN trip

Expand Tweet

On January 3, the K-pop boy group held a press conference for their upcoming travel variety show led by Na PD. Members S.Coups, Jun, Joshua, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, THE8, Mingyu, DK, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino were present to address the press.

While everyone, including Na PD, shared their experience filming the fun content for NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, the Wait singer shared a hysterical incident that left fans laughing. He was emotional after the group's FOLLOW concert in Japan. He ranked exceeding his limit as they were all preparing for their return to South Korea.

The format of the variety show follows a sudden surprise to the participating K-pop group, who only get a few minutes to pack their bags for an overseas trip. As soon as Na PD's crew came out of the blue to pick up SEVENTEEN, Dino sobered quickly out of pure happiness.

The clips from the preview of the pilot episode went viral on social media as Dino revealed the story behind his reaction. Fans reacted hilariously to his story.

Here are some reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the conference, Na PD also revealed the possibility of a second season of the show if it receives high ratings and support from the viewers and fans. The highly awaited NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN is set to air on January 5 at 8:40 PM Korean Standard Time on tvN Asia.