"ot13 on season 2!": Fans excited as Na PD shares the possibilities of the second season of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN's variety show with director Na Yeong-seok or Na PD can return with season two. On January 3, the PLEDIS boy group held a press conference for their highly anticipated show, NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN, at the Grand Ball Room hall of the Eliena Hotel in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Creating much excitement among the fans, the infamous producer Na Yeong-seok has shared the possibility of a second season if the show receives positive reviews and love from viewers. He revealed his experience working with the thirteen-member group during the press conference.

As reported by SPOT TV, Na PD said,

“I think you will be able to feel the charm of the members by watching our program. That charm moved me. I hope that not only I but also the public and viewers will recognize this charm. If it receives a lot of love, there is a possibility of producing a season 2."

Due to a knee injury, the group leader, S.Coups, could not participate in the show's filming. Carats (SEVENTEEN's fandom) have expressed their excitement on social media, wishing to see all the group members with S.Coups if there was a second season.

A user on the X said,

"Manifesting ot13 season 2": Fans react on the possibilities of a second season of NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

On January 3, the Super singers S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, THE8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernin, and Dino attended the press conference along with Na Yeong-seok PD for their upcoming variety show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN.

Na PD spoke on a possible season two of the show during the conference, inducing much excitement among fans. If the show receives high ratings, love, and support from the viewers, there might be a second season.

The news spread like wildfire on social media as fans would love to watch all the members of the K-pop group together on a youth trip again. Fans shared their thoughts on season 2 with enthusiasm.

Here are some reactions.

About NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN

After appearing on the Game Caterers 2, the FML singers grabbed a chance to film a travel variety show. In September 2023, the singers were caught on cameras at an international airport in Rome with Na PD and his crew.

The members were caught off guard as they were only given 5 minutes to pack to film the travel show NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN. The show is expected to illustrate the unexpected charms of the idols and their friendship.

The variety show is slated to air on January 5 at 8:45 PM Korean Standard Time on tvN Asia.