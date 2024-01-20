"PLEDIS raised me instead": SEVENTEEN's Mingyu hilariously dishes about his mother's difficulty raising him during his adolescence

On Saturday, January 20, SEVENTEEN with Nana Tour's third episode rolled where the member Mingyu was seen sharing about his adolescent era. It's no secret that adolescents are known as hard-to-manage individuals as they go through various emotional and physical changes in their lives, and it looks like the SEVENTEEN rapper was also a part of the crowd.

During the episode, as the members and Na Young-suk PD sat at a café bench talking about various members, Mingyu revealed the story behind how Pledis cast him. When he was an adolescent, his mom looked like she had a hard time growing him up and even used to go to churches praying for someone else to take care of her son.

Expand Tweet

Surprisingly enough, a week later, he got cast by Pledis Entertainment, and the idol jokingly added that his mom's prayers came true and that the agency continued to raise him henceforth.

"Pledis raised me instead."

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu narrates his casting story, hilariously mentioning his mom having a hard time raising him during his adolescence

Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN featuring Na Young-suk PD and the members of the K-pop boy group, other than S.Coups, who was on a hiatus due to health reasons, has been currently rolling out its much-awaited episodes. The show, a spin-off of the famous travel reality show Youth Over Flowers, has been quite an adventurous release for CARATs as they uncover the members' unveiled stories, anecdotes, and more.

One surprising and hilarious revelation made during the recently released episode was about Mingyu's story of getting cast by Pledis Entertainment, the agency he's currently hosed under with his fellow SEVENTEEN members. Akin to several other teenagers during their adolescent period, the idol was also a difficult child for his mom to handle.

Mingyu even shared that his rebellious phase drained his mother to the extent that she would visit churches and pray for someone else to raise Mngyu. It seemed like her prayers worked perfectly as the idol was cast by Pledis Entertainment just a week later, and then he continued to grow up under the agency's care.

Given that entertainment agencies usually take full responsibility for their trainees' expenses and other needs such as food, living space, lesson fare, etc., Mingyu was lifted off of his mother's duties in a literal sense. However, the idol soon realized how much he loved and appreciated his mother.

"When I was 15 years old, I got in the rebellious phase. She had a hard time raising me. She said she went to pray at church, for someone to raise me instead of her. A week later, I was casted. Pledis raised me instead. I was cured instantly. I missed my mom and realized how precious she was."

One of the staff members even jokingly added that his mother immediately got rid of his rebellion. Mingyu replied that his adolescent phase immediately dissolved, and he began to miss his mother and think about how precious she was during his trainee period.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Upon hearing this, fans reacted hilariously to the idol's confession that his mother's prayers immediately came true. They also adored Mingyu for his love and appreciation towards his mother.