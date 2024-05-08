The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom draws similarities between Stray Kids's Hyunjin and Yuji Itadori following the idol's Met Gala look

On May 6, 2024, The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom drew similarities between Stray Kids' Hyunjin and anime character Yuji Itadori as the idol made his Met Gala debut at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The idol appeared at the prestigious fashion event, and his look in Tom Hilfiger's outfit went viral on social media.

Hyunjin's met gala outfit matched Yuji Itadori's garments, and that's why fans kept comparing the duo. They stated that Hyunjin unintentionally channeled Yuji Itadori at the Met Gala.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Yui Itadori share the same birthday date

Stray Kids' Hyunjin, clad in Tom Hilfiger, donned a red double-breasted suit with gold crested buttons and a white shirt underneath. Initially, the member appeared on the red carpet, wearing a black peacoat embroidered with floral prints. The coat covered his red double-breasted suit from head to toe, and the outfit was emphasized by a red collar.

However, the first look of the idol, when he donned a black peacoat to hide his Met Gala outfit, went viral on social media, and the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom drew similarities using the said look of the idol.

Jujutsu Kaisen's leading character, Yuji Itadori, generally wears a black uniform, which is highlighted by a red hoodie collar with golden buttons embroidered over it. Similarly, Stray Kids' member's peacoat look was highlighted by a red collar and a flower-shaped golden palette broach over it.

As both the Stray Kids member and Yuji Itadori shared similarities in their outfits, the STAYs and anime fandom went wild. They investigated the duo to the extent and even discovered that the idol and Yuji Itadori share the same birthday date. While Stray Kids' Hyunjin was born on March 20, 2000, the 15-year-old protagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuji Itadori, was also born on March 20.

Adam McArthur, the voice actor for Yuji Itadori, also left a comment under the fan account @havenfilm about Stray Kids member at Met Gala and stated, "I am you."

The two fandoms were awestruck observing the similarity between Hyunjin and Yuji Itadori's birthday dates and outfits. They shared multiple snippets on social media pointing out the details. They also jokingly said that even Yuji Itadori made his Met Gala debut.

The rapper was accompanied by seven members to the Met Gala, including Bang Chan, Han, Changbin, Felix, Seungmin, I.N, and Lee Know. The fourth-generation group has also emerged as the first K-pop group to grace the fashion event.

The group member Felix was the most visible male celebrity, generating an Earned Media Value of $10.4 million, according to Lefty.

More about Stray Kids member

The idol is a South Korean singer and rapper of the K-pop group Stray Kids and under JYP Entertainment. He is called one of the main dancers and the visual of the group. The idol debuted on March 25, 2018, with the group and release of their first mini album, I Am Not. The dol was also featured on Troye Sivan's Rush, featuring him and female singer PinkPantheress.

He has contributed to many albums, including Mixtape, I Am Not, I Am Who, I Am You, In Life, SKZ- Replay, Noeasy, SKZ2021, Maxident, The Sound, 5-Star, and others.

Stray Kids are gearing up for the release of their upcoming track, Lose My Breath, featuring Charlie Puth, on May 10, 2024, at 1 pm KST.