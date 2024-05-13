Stray Kids collaborates with 8 different brands for each member for their upcoming W Korea stint

Each of the Stray Kids’ members has collaborated with a different brand for their upcoming W Korea feature. The concerned brands are Versace, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, LOEWE, GUCCI, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Balmain.

This news was revealed by W Korea through their official Instagram account in the form of a short teaser video. This video presented one feature of each member in the form of a video collage, announcing their collaboration in a unique style.

Each member collaborating with a different brand might be the first of its type instance in K-pop. Such partnerships explain the impact that an artist has had on the global sphere.

Stray Kids to collaborate with brands like Balmain, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, etc for the W Korea

W Korea released a short 12-minute video with the features of each member appearing on the screen one by one. From their eyes, nose, ears and lips, the segment is currently named “Guess who?”.

It’s still a guessing game for the fans as they are yet to officially release which Stray Kids member would adorn himself with which specific brand.

However depending upon the data from the past months, member Felix might represent Louis Vuitton, Hyunjin might don Versace, I.N will wear Alexander McQueen, Bang Chan will impress in Fendi, Seungmin for LOEWE, Changbin for Dolce & Gabbana, HAN will feature in Balmain and Lee Know in GUCCI.

The curators behind this shoot were revealed to be Kang Yoo-hyun and Park Ye-jin.

W Korea aptly captioned this post:

“Revealing a collage of 8 cover stars of W Vol.6 Thick eyes, slender nose and a grumpy jawline is that fact. Did you notice who this is? Comment the character you guess right now.”

The firm played a little game with the fans by not tagging Stray Kids in the post nor mentioning them in the caption. It was, however, an obvious thing for the fans to guess their beloved stars just from the glimpses of their mere features.

Stray kids recently stunned the K-pop as well as international community with their appearance at the esteemed Met Gala 2024. The group effortlessly donned the Colors of custom made Tommy Hilfiger formalwear for the luxury event in the shades of black, red and blue.

Member Felix's look especially was loved by non-fans as well. Appearing in an all-white ensemble accentuated by his blonde hair, he had people on the internet trending, "who's the blonde guy?"

The group’s most recent release “Lose My Breath ft. Charlie Puth” also came out just a couple of days ago, which the fans are busy savouring. Its music video currently stands at 15 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube. In all it’s been a jam-packed week for the STAYs.