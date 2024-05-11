Stray Kids releases their new single 'Lose My Breath' feat. Charlie Puth on all streaming platforms

Fans are raving about Stray Kids' thrilling new digital song, Lose My Breath, which features Charlie Puth and was released on May 10, 2024, across all streaming platforms. The octet's new release highlighted a new side of Stray Kids by bringing an R&B taste and a distinctive musical direction that they had never explored before.

Along with creative choreography appropriate for the song's medium speed, the music video for the song explores an engrossing story of profound love and longing. Viewers have been enthralled and fascinated by this deviation from their typical dramatic manner since its publication.

Stray Kids shows their new side with their new R&B song release.

In an earlier INTRO video released on May 8, 2024, that was shared on their official social media, the group shared their excitement for this new direction for their music. It provided a glimpse into their work with Charlie Puth.

They expressed feeling honored to get the opportunity to work with a Hollywood heavyweight such as Charlie Puth, who had given the music industry hit tracks such as We Don't Talk Anymore and Attention, among others.

Meanwhile, their latest single, Lose My Breath, dropped a music video showing the boys dancing under the rain, running on the Formula 1 race track, grooving on the water wearing white coordinated outfits, and more. Stray Kids' vocal line shined immensely in the new track, given that it was produced by Charlie Puth, who is known for his melodious baritones and R&B pop-soul.

The track was composed by Stray Kids' in-house production team 3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN) alongside Puth. Lose My Breath speaks about falling in love and longing for that person to reciprocate. The song lyrics, such as "Now all I think about is how my world is turned upside down," touch on the topic of early-love syndrome, when a person gets spellbound due to love at first sight.

The eight guys are renowned worldwide for their visuals, dance sequences, and lyricism, which are showcased in the song video. The combination of Bang Chan's boyish charms, Felix's silver-blond hair, and Hyunjin's trademark side-swept hairstyle made it an eye-catching spectacle for the viewers as fans flooded social media praising the octet.

Additionally, other members, such as Lee Know delivered a solo dance sequence in the latest video much to the fan's delight. Han and Changbin held their places on their own merits and STAYS (their fans) praised the former's looks and vocals. Furthermore, Changbin showcased his vocal prowess since the artist is known for his rapping skills and songwriting—since he is part of the 3RACHA sub-unit.

Lose My Breath highlighted Stray Kids' members Seungmin and I.N. vocal skills in the R&B genre, given the duo is lauded for their melodious baritones, leaving fans extremely happy with the new release. Additionally, Seungmin sent his fans into an online frenzy with his dance skills as the artist took center stage in Lose My Breath dance sequences.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids announced their comeback album release to take place on July 19, 2024. The octet is reported to head out on a 40-city world tour, as announced by Tommy Hilfiger's founder at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, 2024.

In addition, Stray Kids is set to headline the I-Days Milano on July 12, 2024, as the first K-pop male group at Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milan, Italy.