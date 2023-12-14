"So funny to me": Fans hilariously react to Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin running to collect 3RACHA's Best Creator Awards at the AAA 2023

On Thursday, December 14, Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin went viral at the Asia Artist Award 2023 following one of their accidental antics. Han and Seungmin were heading to the restroom when the Best Creator category winner was announced.

However, when they realized that the winner was announced to be 3RACHA, the production team of Stray Kids containing Han, BangChan, and Changbin, the two immediately started to spring toward the stage, in shock at what just happened.

On the other hand, Hyunjin, who left for the restroom just before Han and Seungmin, was completely oblivious to 3RACHA being announced as the winner. Fans found the moment hilarious and adorable at the same time.

While netizens were celebrating the production team's big win, they couldn't stop talking about the chaos that had been unleashed seconds before.

Fans can't stop talking about Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin running towards the stage after 3RACHA was announced the winner of Best Creator at AAA 2023

On December 14, the much-awaited Asia Artist Award 2023 was held at the Philippines Arena, exciting many fans with the winners of its long list of categories and the classic award-show moments that are expected to fall out between the K-pop idols gathered there. Undoubtedly, fans were left with iconic moments of both kinds at the end of the day.

As the K-pop idols were seated at the round tables placed right in front of the show, Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin left the table together to use the restroom. However, as they were walking towards the exit, the announcer revealed that 3RACHA bagged the award for Best Creator, a production team of Stray Kids that also includes Han.

When the two first heard the announcement, Han seemed to have frozen while Seungmin was pushing Han, almost reminding him that it was his award to collect. After recovering from the momentary shock, they both started to immediately sprint towards the stage, with Han sprinting faster than Seungmin as he had to go up to the stage.

On the other hand, the remaining Stray Kids members seated at the table immediately turned toward Han and Seungmin after 3RACHA was announced as the winner. They, themselves, who were shocked and unsure how to react, slowly got up from their seats, waiting for Han and Seungmin to make their way back.

While BangChan and Changbin have already started to walk towards the stage, a frantic Han was seen joining them soon after a short sprint.

Fans couldn't get over how hilarious the entire incident was, and they talked about it endlessly, especially how Seungmin pushed Han, urging him to run toward the stage. Following the award show's end, fans have been sharing the incident from several angles, making it all the more funny for the people watching.

On the other hand, fans have also been grandly celebrating Stray Kids 3RACHA's remarkable performance at the honorable award show, Asia Artist Awards 2023.

Given that the production team has shocked fans and other netizens with their impressive creations for albums such as Rock Star and 5-STAR, fans felt that the award was well-deserved.