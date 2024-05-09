“It was in front of us all along”— Fans unravel Stray Kids’ reported July 19 comeback date hinted in ‘MEGAVERSE’ MV

The K-pop industry's popular boy band Stray Kids hinted at their 2024 comeback release on July 19 in a music video released on May 8. However, along with their comeback news, the group's MEGAVERSE music video went viral for another reason.

Astute fans of the group noted an alleged spoiler in the music video which was released in the band's November 2023 album ROCK-STAR. In the last scene, EPIK HIGH's Tablo makes a special appearance and he is seen sitting inside a dimly lit room and completing crossword puzzles on a newspaper. Several fans noted that the puzzle revealed the dates "7-19-24" vertically, with "TABLO" spelled out in the boxes.

Upon the announcement of the octet's comeback release date, one fan wrote, "It was in front of us all along."

Others flooded social media and expressed astonishment to have completely ignored the spoiler for almost eight months.

"They've spoiled this comeback since Nov 2023. They be dropping easter eggs like anywhere and anytime HAHAHAHAH, spoiler kings" — an X user wrote.

"We’re so blind….07-19-24" — an X user wrote.

"So This pic is the spoiler" — an X user wrote.

Several others noted the spoilers as the news went viral online and added:

"The comeback is gonna be featuring Tablo stay" — an X user wrote.

"STRAY KIDS really revealed their comeback date in the MEGAVERSE vid but none of us noticed it." — an X user wrote.

"The spoiler for their comeback was right in front of us and we didn't even realise" — an X user wrote.

After turning heads at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6, the octet is set to release their new album after more than eight months.

Stray Kids hints at their July 2024 comeback in the Lose My Breathe INTRO video

On May 8, 2024, Stray Kids released [INTRO "Lose My Breath (Feat. Charlie Puth)"] on the official YouTube channel of JYP Entertainment. The boy group is set to release a new song Lose My Breath in collaboration with Charlie Puth that will be released on May 10.

In the intro video, the eight members talk about the upcoming song, their experiences working with the Western hitmaker Charlie Puth, and more. Meanwhile, group member Seungmin hinted at creating another "intro interview soon" and added that they had already prepared everything.

"We're shooting this intro interview now but my mouth is itching... I think we'll be filming another intro interview soon so we've already prepared everything" (as auto-translated by YouTube)

Following this, Changbin chimed in saying that the "comeback" is around the corner, and asked his fans to wait for a "little longer."

Stray Kids is expected to make a significant comeback this year in the industry which was incensed further by their world tour announcement at the 2024 Met Gala. Dressed regally in custom-made Tommy Hilfiger suits and tuxedos, the boys turned heads at Hollywood's most coveted annual event.

Additionally, Thomas Jacob Hilfiger, the brand's fashion designer and founder, mentioned the group's upcoming 40-city tour in 2024.

Fans are thrilled to see the boys announce several shows and releases at once such as their comeback album for July 19, 2024, which will be after their show at the I-Days Milano music festival; their collaboration with Charlie Puth and their upcoming world tour, reportedly.

Stray Kids are set to headline at the I-Days Milano on July 12, 2024, and perform in front of an 80,000 audience at 5 PM at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura in Milan, Italy.