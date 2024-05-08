"I was the most successful fan"— Stray Kids' Changbin shares his interaction with Chris Hemsworth at the Meta Gala

Stray Kids’ Changbin revealed interacting with Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth at the 2024 Met Gala. Changbin and Chris Hemsworth's interaction was all over social media after the LALALALA singer's posts on the fan community app Bubble.

On Monday, May 6, Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. attended the 2024 Met Gala, donning custom-designed outfits by American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger. On May 8, The Stray Kids member made a few posts on Bubble sharing his experience meeting the Thor actor. He described this rendezvous as a dream coming true.

He stated,

“Yesterday was a really precious experience. I was the most successful fan of all the successful fans out there. It’s incredible … that it wasn’t a dream" (as translated by Koreaboo).

Stray Kids’ Changbin gets lifted by Chris Hemsworth at the Met Gala

On May 6, Stray Kids recorded history as the first K-pop group to have all members attend the Met Gala together as previously popular singers like BLACKPINK's Rosé, CL, Super Junior's Siwon, former EXO member Lay, and many more were witnessed attending the Met Gala individually.

Following the event, Changbin shared his experience meeting Chris Hemsworth at the Met Gala. He revealed being slightly lifted by the actor while also praising his physique.

He said,

"Chris Hemsworth hyung-nim really is Thor... he lifted me up lightly but I felt like was flying, he's really tall and huge.”

This also marked Changbin’s debut on the Met Gala carpet along with his fellow group members. He expressed his gratitude towards his teammates and his fans.

He added,

“I think this is all possible because I became Stray Kids' Changbin. Thanks to skz and Stay.”

The JYP Entertainment boy group entered the Gala donning black overcoats. Before they came out in front of the press they removed their coats to showcase their outfits. The group's outfit transition became one of the most talked about topics among K-pop fans and netizens.

According to Vogue, Tommy Hilfiger incorporated the signature colors of the brand: Red, White, and Blue in the outfits matching them with gold buttons and lapel pins to bring forward the Met Gala spirit.

Tommy Hilfiger opened up about his experience working with the boy group, calling this collaboration for the Met Gala one for the history books. He stated in an interview with Vogue,

“One of the special things about Stray Kids is each member has a completely individual style, and they all complement each other perfectly. This enabled us to design a sartorially cohesive yet distinctively personalized ensemble for them, reflecting their different personalities.”

Stray Kids’ upcoming activities

Besides praising the group, the fashion designer spoiled the group’s upcoming World Tour. Stray Kids plans to go on a concert tour spanning over 40 stops, creating excitement among fans.

The designer said,

“They're embarking upon a 40-city tour, and they pack stadiums with 80 thousand people.”

Moreover, the group is gearing up for their upcoming music festival performances. They will perform at the I-Days which is scheduled to take place at the Snai Stadium in Milan, Italy, on July 13, 2024.

They will also take the stage at British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 14, 2024, in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the group will also headline 2024 Lollapalooza in Chicago on the second day. They will perform on Friday, August 2, 2024.