“Will always be proud of you”: Stray Kids’ Lee Know becomes the youngest member to get appointed to the Bob Pierce Honor Club for World Vision Korea

Lee Know of Stray Kids has been appointed to the esteemed Bob Pierce Honor Club, a mark of his substantial charitable efforts and his abiding interest in international concerns.

Dedicated to the founder of World Vision, this elite group honors significant contributors who have demonstrated exceptional compassion towards worldwide issues and promote the need for sharing with humanity.

World Vision is an acclaimed global NGO that promotes development and assistance. Meanwhile, Lee Know becomes the youngest member to be indicted into this esteemed club for donating over 100 million won. Additionally, JY Park of JYP Entertainment is one of its prominent members, underscoring the club's impact in both the entertainment and charitable domains.

"So inspiring": Fans lavish praise on Lee Know for donating over 100 million won global food crisis

An exclusive club of big donors known as the Bob Pierce Honor Club bears the name of Bob Pierce, the organization's founder. Members are chosen from among those who have given more than 100 million won (approximately USD 74,848.10) and who demonstrate a profound sense of empathy for a range of international concerns, spearheading the movement to promote the virtue of sharing.

In 2014, Lee Know started his charitable journey with World Vision by participating in the child sponsorship program and providing assistance to four children worldwide.

His dedication to making a real impact is showcased by his recent contribution of 100 million won to the organization's global food crisis response project and his active involvement in relief operations after the tragic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

To help children in the world's poorest places, suffering food shortages made worse by fast climate change, Lee Know graciously contributed the amount to World Vision's global food emergency response initiative in January 2024.

In addition to praising Lee Know for his giving, World Vision Chairman Cho Myung-Hwan declared him the youngest member of the Bob Pierce Honor Club on February 28, 2024—an accomplishment that highlights the significance of his efforts. Furthermore, this club acts as a forum to encourage an environment of proactive generosity by openly sharing the results of contributions.

Fans boasted with pride as they witnessed the Stray Kids member being acknowledged as one of the contributors to helping humanity.

The strength of celebrity impact in philanthropy is illustrated by Lee Know's participation in World Vision's DREAM DAY event, which aims to inspire kids with ambitions of becoming singers. The convergence of celebrity power with charitable endeavors plays a pivotal role in raising funds and consciousness for matters that necessitate joint efforts.

The Stray Kids idol utilizes his influence to motivate his fans and the general public to take up problems throughout the world, in addition to making a financial contribution through the DREAM DAY event.

Additionally, his bandmate Felix is yet another name in the world of philanthropy, as he became the youngest member to be appointed to UNICEF's Honors Club and Save The Children Club on January 4, 2024, for donating above 100 million won.

Stray Kids is set to perform at I-DAYS Milano in Italy on July 12, 2024, as the first fourth-generation K-pop male act to headline the show in front of an audience of 80,000.