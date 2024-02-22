"ITS. SO. GOOD.": Fans elated as Stray Kids' Lee Know releases cover of DAY6's Love me or Leave me

On February 22 at midnight KST, Stray Kids' Lee Know rolled out his dynamic rendition of DAY6's Love me or Leave me. This heartfelt solo cover marks Lee Know's first SKZ-RECORD and per tradition, has been released on the JYPE octet's official YouTube channel.

The original song is a passionate pop-rock and ballad fusion and was released as a B-side track for DAY6's 2020 mini album, The Book of Us: The Demon. It delves into the complexities and frustrations of unrequited love and longing. The song itself inculcates full-throated singing, and fans are in awe of the Stray Kids rapper-cum-vocalist's skills to have delivered it as he did.

At the time of writing, Lee Know's cover of the Korean Rock/Alt track has racked up more than 1 million views and has surpassed 310K likes and counting on YouTube, in less than 24 hours since release. Reacting to it a fan had the following to say,

"Just added years to my life span": Fans react to Stray Kids' Lee Know's newly dropped cover of DAY6's Love me or Leave me

For the unversed, SKZ-RECORD is the group's popular and admired YouTube series which provides a platform for the Stray Kids members to upload their self-composed and cover songs not featuring official music videos. In other words, these releases come under their unofficial discography, alongside SKZ-PLAYER.

At the same time, the songs released by all Stray Kids members under the SKZ-RECORD are very famous and well-loved among STAYs (the group's fans). Meanwhile, Love me or Leave me is Lee Know's first cover release under SKZ-RECORD while he had previously brought out another track called Want so BAD with group member HAN.

At the same time, the fact that he chose a song by the S-Class group's label seniors for the SKZ-RECORD cover is also iconic. It is also not the first time that a DAY6 song has been chosen for the series, as before Stray Kids' Lee Know, fellow group-mates HAN and Seungmin also covered DAY6's Zombie and Congratulations. Member Seungmin covered the senior group's You Were Beautiful as well.

Meanwhile, the surprising new cover of DAY6's Love me or Leave me is also reminding STAYs of the 25-year-old idol's first solo song, Limbo, which came out in December 2022, rendering them nostalgic. Check out some reactions to the upload below.

In recent Stray Kids news, the members are gearing up for their 4th fanmeeting called 'SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL' which was announced in the group's annual STEP OUT 2024 video. The same is set to take place in Seoul's KSPO Dome from March 29-31, 2024 KST.

Furthermore, the MANIAC group was also dubbed the 3rd best-selling artist in the world in 2023 as per IFPI. The artists also recently bagged Group / Duo of the Year at the People's Choice Awards 2024.

