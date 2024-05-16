Kanye West compares collaborating with North West as a rapper to "cutting my teeth with The Rolling Stones and U2"

Kanye West, who currently goes by Ye, opened up about his experience of collaborating with his 10-year-old daughter, North West, in an exclusive interview with Hypebeast on May 15.

"When my wife and North are together, I think about how they are my two favorite artists. And people haven’t even seen a small piece of the work they’re going to bring to the table. My daughter working with me as a rapper is like me cutting my teeth with The Rolling Stones and U2," the rapper elaborated.

North West directed the music video for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's video Talking, which came out on April 30. The song was the third single from their supergroup ¥$'s debut album, Vultures 1, released on January 12, 2024.

"She’s just an amazing artist" — Kanye West about his daughter in a new interview

Kanye West was all praise for his 10-year-old daughter's musical accomplishments in a new interview with Hypebest, published on Wednesday, May 15. The Runaway rapper revealed that North West produced the music she was working on herself.

“I mean, she’s just an amazing artist. That’s what it is. All the music that she’s working on, she’s producing it herself. It’s just a full expression of who she is, from what she does performance-wise to what she’s thinking of bars-wise,” he continued.

According to Rap-Up, North, Kanye's oldest child with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was credited with directing and writing the music video. She also appeared in the video and had her own verse in the song, rapping,

"We gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Just tryna bless me, just bless me."

Kanye West also spoke about collaborating with Ty Dolla $ign to launch the group ¥$, likening their partnership to Drake and 21 Savage.

He reminisced about his past two decades in the music industry as Vultures 1 coincided with the release of his debut album, The College Dropout, on February 10, 2004. When asked what keeps him going after 20 years in the industry, Kanye West replied:

"The thing is wind can blow a house down, but a bird still needs wind to fly. So without the wind, there’s no flying. And there are times where you’re flying against the wind. There are times where you’re flying with the wind. My current single “Carnival” is the number one song in the world right now. That gives me drive."

North West announced her debut album, The Elementary School Dropout

North West aims to follow in her father's footsteps as the 10-year-old announced that she is working on her debut album, The Elementary School Dropout. This announcement was made at the Vultures' listening party in Phoenix on March 10. The album's name is an ode to Kanye West's debut album, The College Dropout.

During her interview with Jazzy's World TV at Rolling Loud California in March, the young artist revealed that a release date has not yet been finalized. She also refused to reveal whether her dad would make a guest appearance in the album, cryptically saying, “Maybe, we don’t know yet.”

Born on June 15, 2013, North West is a staple in the Kardashian-Jenner reality shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians. She is known for her outspoken personality in the show.