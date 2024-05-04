“Once again Ye forgot”: Fans react to Kanye West missing his second ‘Vultures 2’ album release date

Kanye West's fans couldn't help sharing their displeasure on the internet after he failed to drop the Vultures 2 album for the second time. The Chicago singer was met with comments of both criticism and satire from fans eagerly waiting for the album to drop at the promised midnight of May 3.

While an official statement is yet to be received, Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign seemed to have missed dropping the album this time as well. The two rappers maintaining radio silence about the delay didn't help much as fans took no time pouring their disappointment and fury on social media.

Taking a satirical take on the delay, the user @00peluzo shared an old screenshot of Kanye West's tweet suggesting the rapper forgot to drop the album again:

Expand Tweet

Fans react after Kanye West misses Vultures 2 release date for the second time

The disappointment about the delay in the release of Vultures 2 is evident in all the tweets and comments pouring on social media. With Kanye being unreachable on social media, most fans such as @jotmanjotman are simply venting about the delay while others like @_ericepote are consoling their fellows.

"y’all really thought kanye west was dropping vultures 2 😭"

Expand Tweet

Tweeting about the delay, the user @therealdegre wondered why people were surprised when Ye never dropped the albums on the expected dates.

"Kanye West never drops the day he says he will. Not sure why anyone is surprised."

The mood seems to be mostly low right now as many fans like @VebbisSRC and @1lqyth continue to wait for the album to drop.

"Drinking today in case the Kanye West album drops."

"im going to lose it if kanye west doesn’t drop vultures 2."

Although Kanye's X account is currently deactivated, it didn't stop @GoodA*sSub from asking the singer to talk like adults about the album's release.

"@kanyewest just talk to us like an adult and tell us if the album is coming or not."

While fans struggle as they wait to hear from the rappers, some users like @vampkingparti have started sharing rumors about the album being available on streaming services.

Expand Tweet

Readers must note that the album is yet to drop and is not available on any streaming platforms as of the writing. It is advised to be cautious of such rumors and to maintain due caution.

Everything to know about Kanye West's Vultures 2 album

The Vultures 2 album is a sequel to Vultures 1 which came out earlier this year in February. The upcoming album was initially supposed to be released on March 8 this year, but Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign had to delay the drop because they were still working on it.

On April 24, the Chicago singer was interviewed by social media sensation, Justin Laboy, where he officially announced that the Vultures 2 album would be released on May 3. Following multiple delays in the prequel's release, Kanye West had promised that Vultures 2 would be coming out on time. However, the American rapper already missed out on delivering the promises twice.

While most details about the upcoming album are still under wraps, it is confirmed to have a posthumous verse from the late Migos member Takeoff. The album will include the single - 'Let Me Chill Out' - featuring NBA Youngboy, Rich the Kid, and Takeoff.

Over the last few months, Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye have been sharing preview tracks for the album both on social media and at listening parties. The listening parties have led to rumors of the album featuring some other big names like Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Playboy Carti for the track 'Field Trip.' The album is also rumored to include the track 'Promotion,' with the Mask Off-singer Future.

The prequel to Vultures 2 came out in February 2024 (Image via Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

As of the writing, there is no confirmation of a new date for the release of Vultures 2. Fans can hope to hear more about an official date after Kanye or Ty Dolla $ign breaks their silence on the matter. If Vultures 2 is delayed for a few more months, it would be less likely for the promised Vultures 3 album to come out this year.

While Kanye failed to drop Vulutres 2 on May 3, the rapper is featured in 4batz's debut EP, 'U made me a st4r,' which dropped this Friday. The two stars have collaborated on the track - act iii: on god? (she like) (Remix).