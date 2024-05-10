The Kardashians season 5 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

Hulu's hit reality TV series The Kardashians season 5 is set to release on May 23, 2024. This season, fans can expect new revelations, heartwarming conversations, exciting twists, and family drama between the Kardashian clan.

The Kardashians season 5 trailer was posted to the Hulu YouTube channel on May 8, 2024. The trailer description shares a glimpse into the upcoming season where the five sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie will navigate their sisterly bond amidst personal and professional life struggles:

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

Fashion week, Kourtney's pregnancy, and more - 3 main highlights from The Kardashians season 5 trailer

1) Fashion week

The Kardashians season 5 trailer starts with Kendall Jenner telling the cameras that she has been waiting for her sister Kylie for an hour, who went for a fashion week photoshoot. In the next scene, viewers see Kim's confessional interview clip in which she shares that her family committed to taking some time off work:

"Last year we made a commitment to ourselves, slow down, take some time off, be present in the moment."

However, that has not been the case. With fashion week around the corner, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are ready to showcase that they are a team. Kendall explains this fashion week is more special for her as she is attending it with her sisters:

"It's fashion week, a really fun part of this is doing it with my sisters."

2) Kourtney's pregnancy

Kourtney Barker's pregnancy was great news for The Kardashians clan, however, the season 5 trailer revealed that high-risk pregnancy had left the newlyweds worried. Kourtney's sister Khloe says that someone from the family should stay at home with the kids and be there by Kourtney's side:

"Kourtney is at the very end of her pregnancy. The whole family is out of the country, someone has to be here even for all the kids."

In the next clip, a concerned Kris Jenner opens up that all she wants for her daughter Kourtney is for her to be okay during her fetal surgery. The pregnancy complications with Kourntnye's son Rocky had concerned all family members who wished for her well-being and quick recovery.

3) Kris Jenner's health concern

The Kardashians trailer concludes with Kris looking teary-eyed at the dinner table where she tells her daughters about her health concerns. Kris shares:

"I had my scan, they found a cyst in like a little tumor."

This revelation is followed by Kendall consolling Kylie in an emotional hug upon hearing Kris' health scare.

Fans can expect to see behind the scenes of Kim Kardashians' "actress era" on the Hulu series The Kardashians. Kim recently starred in American Horror Story: Delicate and is now transitioning towards her acting career while filming with Ryan Murphy for an upcoming legal drama.

The new season of The Kardashians will also focus on the drama between Khloe and Kim, in one of the clips Kim calls Khloe "judgemental" and refuses to disclose something confidential in front of her. Fans will have to wait until May 23, 2024, to access the Kardashian - Jenner tea. Viewers will also see Khloe looking for potential love prospects after Triston Thompson leaves the city.

Don't forget to stream The Kardashians season 5 exclusively on Hulu on May 23, 2024.