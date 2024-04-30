"Log off the internet" — Lil Nas X claps back at Baby Storme in latest internet feud

On April 29, rapper and songwriter Lil Nas X responded to accusations from TikToker and singer Baby Storme, who accused him of stealing her “identity.” The latest online feud unfolded on X.

In response to Baby Storme's allegations, Lil Nas X wrote—

"I am flattered that you think my outfit was genuinely inspired by your party cit monster high dress. Log off the internet and have your psychotic breakdown without an audience like the rest of us baby girl."

The day before, Baby Storme shared an image of herself from the This City Is a Graveyard music video alongside screenshots of Lil Nas X in a white gown. She alleged that the latter “copied” her look during his new Christian era.

Lil Nas X responding to Baby Storme. (Image via X/@LilNasX)

Baby Storme thanked Lil Nas X for the “free promo” during their latest online beef

On April 28, New York-based singer and TikTok influencer Baby Storme took to her X and shared two pictures. One was of herself from the This City Is a Graveyard music video, while the other depicted Lil Nas X captioned “2024.”

The latter was reposted by one of her fan accounts, @spicestorme, with the caption, “THIS CITY IS A GRAVEYARD.” Baby Storme captioned the post—

"Lil Nas X I’m not even gonna address you. Another clown a*s barb who tried to steal my identity. He stole my TCIAG look that I INVENTED & then used it to launch his new era, ‘J Christ.’ But he doesn’t walk in light. Which is why you can never be me."

She further continued—

"You used blasphemy to try to boost your sorry a*s career. And that’s why your career is finished. This screenshot is straight from his page."

Upon hearing the allegation, the Old Town Road singer swiftly responded to Storme’s post. He said he was “flattered” that she thought his outfit was “inspired” by her “party city monster high dress.”

Baby Storme accuses Lil Nas of stealing her identity. (Image via X/@babystorme_)

The Georgia native, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, also asked the Sunglasses At Night songstress to “log off the internet” and have her “psychotic breakdown” somewhere else.

In response, Baby Storme admitted that she “baited” Lil Nas X, as she knew he was the only “celebrity” who would respond to her accusations, claiming him “a barb.”

"Thank you for the free promo, Montero! You really put my career on the map now!!" the DREAMS singer quipped.

In a series of follow-up posts, the Over Again singer called Lil Nas a “minion” of Nicki Minaj and claimed that he was such a “weird” and “embarrassing” barb that even the Trinidadian rapper “refused” to collaborate with him.

She further claimed that Lil Nas’ team wanted to leave him for her following his disastrous PR stunt, and one of his producers, Ojivolta, tried to get her unreleased music and later “ghosted” her when she didn’t respond.

The TikToker, known for her beauty and lifestyle content, alleged that she was present when Lil Nas X’s team, comprising Adriana Arce, Adam Leber, and Orji, were “conspiring against” him. She further claimed that she was just “getting started” and would soon expose the likes of Azealia Banks, Rico Nasty, and others.

Last week, Storme, whose real name is Janice Mofus, claimed that rapper Ice Spice was his former best friend and accused her of being a bully, a colorist, and a disloyal partner who allegedly tried to destroy her music career. She also made several other accusations in a series of X posts.