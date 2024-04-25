"Where's his money now? Whеre his wife at?": Chance The Rapper addresses divorce, professional feud in teaser of new song 'Buried Alive'

On April 23, Chance The Rapper dropped the teaser for his new song, Buried Alive, on Instagram, in which he addressed the various hurdles he overcame recently, including his divorce from his wife, Kirsten Corley, and the fallout with his former manager.

In the teaser, he could be heard rapping:

"Where's his money now? Whеre his wife at? Wherе his manager? Where his hype at? Then they threw the dirt in the casket and into the hunt for the baby in the basket."

It is not yet confirmed whether the new song will be a part of Chance The Rapper's upcoming mixtape, titled Star Line, which he inconspicuously announced on his Instagram bio, where he wrote:

"Working on my mixtape its called STAR LINE."

Chance The Rapper expected to address controversies about The Big Day in latest release

Chance The Rapper is making a long-awaited comeback with his new song, Buried Alive. As per the teaser for the same, he will be addressing some of the criticism aimed at him in this new song, which has the following lyrics:

"The boy who lived got tied up for marryin'/Tryna ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye/Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie/ Called out his arrogant lies, tossed him in a hole/The middle of nowhere you never could find."

The song alludes to the rapper's recent divorce from his wife. On April 3, Chance The Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, took to Instagram stories to announce their divorce after five years of marriage.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you," the post read.

The couple share two daughters, Kensli and Marli.

Chance The Rapper and his wife at the Met Gala in 2021 (Image via Getty Images)

Buried Alive also seemingly touched upon the professional feud between him and his former manager Pat Corcoran. According to Rap-Up, the latter accused the All Day Long rapper of ignoring his professional advice when he released The Big Day and sued Chance for $3 million in 2020 for "breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violation of the Illinois Sales Representative Act."

In 2021, Chance The Rapper countersued his former manager for allegedly damaging his reputation by filing "a groundless and insulting lawsuit," as stated by the rapper's attorney.

Chance The Rapper previously said that his sophomore album will be released in 2024

According to Billboard, Chance The Rapper announced on Instagram Live in December 2023 that his sophomore album, titled Star Line Gallery, will be released in the spring of 2024.

In a 2022 interview with Sway, the Grammy-winning rapper detailed the reasoning behind his new project's name, saying that it was inspired by his trip to Ghana and Marcus Garvey's Black Star Line, a shipping and transportation line that transported goods, services and tourists to and from Africa.

Speaking with Audacy’s Check In podcast host, Julia, in June 2023, Chance The Rapper called the forthcoming album the "proudest project in terms of writing and artistic vision," continuing:

“There’s an immense amount of work to be done with it. But it’s cool ’cause I feel like with the love and intentionality that goes into making each physical art piece gives me an opportunity to show people in these museum spaces what I’m working on as I go, the highs and the lows, kind of like a preview to the project.”

Expand Tweet

It is unclear whether the Star Line mixtape and the Star Line Gallery album are the same project or whether the mixtape will be a precursor for the album. The mixtape will reportedly feature collaborations with other artists like Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri and DJ Premier, to name a few.