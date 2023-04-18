Is Chance the Rapper still married? Jamaican Carnival video raises eyebrows online 

Chance The Rapper, who has been married to Kirsten Corley since 2019, has come under fire after videos of him dancing intimately with other women surfaced online. Chance celebrated his 30th birthday on Sunday, April 16 at the annual carnival in Jamaica. However, many fans are questioning his behavior, as several clips of him dancing with women during the birthday celebrations appeared on the internet.

In some of the clips, the rapper was seen being held up by his entourage as he danced behind Mela Mizz, a Trinidadian social media influencer. Chance also playfully slapped her backside a couple of times during the dance.

Chance The Rapper's dancing at the Jamaican Carnival sparks debate. (Image via Twitter/@IamKatHarris)

While Chance The Rapper apparently had a great time during his birthday celebrations at the Jamaica Carnival, he was called out by the internet for apparently cheating on his wife, Kirsten, by indulging in what they are calling vulgar dance moves. A few also wondered if things were okay between the two since the rapper did not celebrate his birthday with his wife.

Chance The Rapper's 30th birthday celebration sparks debates online

Twitter went wild with questions about Chance possibly cheating on his wife as clips from his birthday celebration revealed a few women twerking on him at the Jamaican carnival. While some netizens wondered if his wife would approve of this behavior, others even assumed that it might be indicative of a divorce.

Even though some people tried to reason that the moves were a part of Caribbean culture, many disapproved of it and said that no married person should dance with other people like this. They called this behavior inappropriate and disrespectful.

Weekly Newsical @WeeklyNewsical Kai Cenat banned from Twitch, Jonathan Majors dropped from his management & agency, Chance The Rapper getting twerked on not giving a damn bout his wife Kai Cenat banned from Twitch, Jonathan Majors dropped from his management & agency, Chance The Rapper getting twerked on not giving a damn bout his wife https://t.co/m1pLj24Mf1

Jax B.🔥 @Two_For_The_Sho Y’all thought Chance the rapper was going to Jamaica during Carnival to just stand and watch Y’all thought Chance the rapper was going to Jamaica during Carnival to just stand and watch 😂😂

However, several netizens explained that dancing provocatively is not frowned upon or considered cheating in Caribbean culture. Some even argued and asked others not to bring the European culture of carnivals and dancing into the Caribbean scene, as both are differently perceived.

A few people also speculated that maybe Chance got his wife's consent to dance like this in the carnival or maybe they both had an understanding between them, and Kirsten Corley was okay with her husband dancing like this in public.

Meanwhile, others also chimed in and asked everyone to leave the rapper alone and let him have fun. They claimed that as long as Chance was not taking the dancers home and actually cheating on his wife, it was good. Fans criticized people who accused Chance of infidelity and said that they did not have much knowledge about different cultures.

A few others explained that dancing like this is normal at Jamaican carnivals, and slapping someone's buttocks isn't perceived as a s**ual move among them.

Tyrone Wilson @CallTyrone_W Americans don’t even understand the concept of Carnival … Chance The Rapper reveling and all of them saying he’s cheating lol … cultural deficit much Americans don’t even understand the concept of Carnival … Chance The Rapper reveling and all of them saying he’s cheating lol … cultural deficit much

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley's relationship timeline

Chance and his wife Kirsten’s love story goes back to when they were kids. In 2019, the rapper revealed on Twitter that he met Kirsten when he was only 9 years old. He said that his wife was the prettiest girl he had ever seen.

The two began dating in 2012 and made things official in 2013. Though the couple took a break from each other in 2016, the two eventually reconciled months later. Chance The Rapper proposed to Kirsten Corley in 2018, and the two married in 2019.

Chance the Rapper and his wife are blessed with two daughters - Kensli Bennet and Marli Grace Bennet. Kensli was born a year before the duo’s temporary split in 2016. Chance and Kirsten welcomed their second daughter Marli in 2019, right before the rapper kicked off his 2019 tour.

