Bunnie Xo reveals her husband Jelly Roll quit social media "because he is so tired of being bullied" about his weight

In a recent interview, singer Bunnie Xo disclosed that her husband, Jelly Roll, has withdrawn from social media due to relentless bullying regarding his weight.

The disclosure was made during a segment of Bunnie's podcast, Dumb Blonde, and was shared on her TikTok account on April 21, 2024. She expressed distress over the hurtful comments directed at her husband.

"My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his weight," mentioned Bunnie Xo.

This statement sheds light on how cyberbullying has taken a toll on Jelly Roll, a prominent figure in the music industry.

Bunnie Xo reveals that her husband took a break from social media due to online bullying

According to his wife Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll has discreetly stopped using social media due to internet bullying. Bunnie shared the news in a TikTok video posted on Sunday, which was an extract from Wednesday's edition of her podcast, Dumb Blonde.

"And that makes me cry because he [Jelly Roll] is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn't show it to you guys, but I will have a very vulnerable moment here. It hurts him," Bunnie Xo stated.

Bunnie Xo further expressed her disdain by saying:

"The internet can say whatever they want about you and they say, 'You're a celebrity. You're supposed to be able to handle it. Enough is enough. Don't bully people because you never know where they are mentally."

The entrepreneur also called out internet trolls who try to frighten her and her family. She stated in the TikTok video:

"I love it when people say, 'Bunnie is a bad human. Just wait and you'll see.' I've been on the internet 15 f**kin' years. When are they gonna see? I'm waiting. What you see is what you get with me. I don't f**kin' pretend to be something I'm not. All you gotta do is leave me and my family the f**k alone, and you won't get called out."

Jelly Roll, whose real name Jason Bradley DeFord, recently disclosed that he had lost weight while training for a 5K race that is scheduled for May. In an interview published on April 13, the 2024 Best New Artist Grammy nominee told People magazine:

"I'm probably down 70-something pounds."

In addition to eating a nutritious diet, Roll mentioned that he walked two to three miles each day, four to six days a week, and spent 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna and six minutes in a cold plunge each day.

The country artist expressed delight in his progress and emphasized that he intends to continue with his lifestyle change. He further stated that he felt fine and was thinking about losing another 100 pounds.

Meanwhile, Bunnie Xo, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, has established herself as a notable internet personality with a career spanning over 15 years. Bunnie Xo married Jelly Roll in 2016.