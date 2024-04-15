"I am doing two to three miles a day": Jelly Roll reveals secrets behind stunning 70-pound weight loss 

During an exclusive interview with People magazine, country singer, rapper, and songwriter Jelly Roll recently got candid about his fitness journey and weight loss. In the interview published on April 13, the Son of a Sinner singer mentioned how he began focusing on his physical well-being to participate in the forthcoming 2 Bears 5K race. But, he said, he is now eager to continue because he is feeling good about himself.

“I am probably down 70-something pounds. I have been really kicking a*s, man. I am doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week,” he said.

In February, Jelly Roll told People that his goal was contesting and not outpacing others.

Jelly Roll plans on “losing another 100” pounds

On May 7, Jelly Roll will participate in the 2 Bears 5K race with podcaster duo Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Before the race, he sat with People for a candid chat to retrospect on his physical health journey and the workout routine he has been following.

The 39-year-old explained how he lost 70-something pounds by running “two to three miles a day” at least “four to six days a week.” He said he was happy with his progress and looked forward to embracing this lifestyle change.

“I am doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I am eating healthy right now,” he said.

The Need a Favor hitmaker continued:

"I feel really good. I was thinking, I plan on losing another 100, 100 and something [pounds]. If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I am going to feel like by the time I go on tour."

The Tennessee native also shared with People how he looked forward to performing with country music star Warren Zeider and up-and-coming independent country singer Alexandra Kay. He also said he was eager to meet his fans live on his upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour.

"I am looking forward to being able to show them [fans] my gratitude in person. I have always said this and I mean it, man, I know my music touches people different[ly],” he added.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, continued by saying:

“My songs aren't something you listen to by the pool on a Saturday. My music's something you listen to that really gets you through something, and it means so much to stand in front of them and meet as many [of] them as I can every night. I wish I could have lunch with anybody my song's ever helped."

The three-time CMT Music Award winner this year told People in February that he intended to participate in the May 7 race but was not hoping to beat anyone in particular; rather, he wanted to run to boost his fitness journey.

"I don't know if 'running' is going to be the word, but I am definitely going to get the 3.1 miles done — probably a brisk power walk. My goal is to be able to do a 15-minute mile,” he explained at the time.

He also joked that his wife Bunnie Xo would also join him but didn’t clarify whether it was as a fellow racer or a supporter.

"Poor thing, she'd have to walk so slow compared to how fast she does 3.1 miles,” he added.

Jelly Roll said he would be “huffing” to finish a mile in 15 minutes, but for his wife, a 15-minute mile was more like “sauntering.”

Last month, he also told US Weekly how he was focusing on his wellness ahead of his concerts and taking a minute or two to breathe before the start of his shows. Likewise, in January, Jelly Roll appeared on the Shots Podcast Network and talked about getting in shape.

The Grammy nominee's forthcoming tour, Beautifully Broken, is slated to begin on August 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Before that, he has several shows lined up throughout the summer in states like Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan, Iowa, Florida, Alabama, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.