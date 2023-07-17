Who is Jelly Roll’s wife? Bunnie XO introduces former’s son Noah in heartwarming video

A video of popular podcaster Bunnie XO introducing her husband Jelly Roll's son has caught the attention of netizens. Bunnie XO posted the video on TikTok on Friday, July 14, 2023, where she invited Jelly Roll's six-year-old son Noah. In the video, Noah and Bunnie XO sit together and are seen chatting about the former and what he likes, etc.

It is worth noting that Jelly has kept the identity of Noah's birth mother under wraps and hadn't revealed Noah's identity to respect his birth mother's choice. However, with her permission, Bunnie XO introduced Noah to the world on Friday.

As mentioned earlier, Bunnie XO invited Noah and he sits with her before introducing himself and noting that his favorite color is red. He also indicates his age by holding up six fingers.

Bunnie then says that Noah will turn seven soon and he replies that he will turn seven in August. When Bunnie asks Noah about his favorite sport, he first says Pokemon, before laughing and adding that it's soccer. Apart from this, Jelly Roll's son also spoke about animals, his sister Bailee and his love for beaches and water.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO got married in 2016 after having met in 2015. In their interviews, after they began dating, they talk highly of each other and claim that they just hit it off when they met and were glad to cross paths.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO runs a podcast named the Dumb Blonde podcast

Bunnie XO is a charismatic model and podcaster. charismatic individual who wears multiple hats as a model and podcaster. Her podcast, the Dumb Blonde podcast, showcases her wit, charm, and intelligence. Bunnie describes herself as the "Degenerate Love Child" of Dolly Parton & Dr. Ruth. She also affectionately refers to herself as "The Trailer Park Barbara Walters."

Prior to launching the Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO captivated her audience on YouTube, amassing an impressive following of over 386k subscribers. On her YouTube channel, she shares her podcast episodes and treats her fans to entertaining vlogs, exciting challenges, and an array of engaging content.

Bunnie also enjoys a massive following on her Instagram page where she has a million followers.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO met in 2015 when Bunnie was attending Jelly's concert

Jelly and Bunnie met in 2015 when Bunnie was attending Jelly's concert, and Bunnie has previously said that they felt some connection at that time. Soon after that, they got married in 2016.

Jelly has praised Bunnie a number of times. Recently, he shared a post on his Instagram where he said that while a lot has been said and made about his story, the story that has moved him the most is that of his wife.

"To watch what this woman has overcame and her passion and determination to be something better has inspired me from the moment I met her," he wrote in the caption.

"I remember her sitting at our kitchen table and her talking to me about the vision she had to start the Dumb Blonde Podcast, and how it was her means to end working in the s*x industry for good. I watched her build her own platform, her own podcast and her own team with ZERO help from me," he added.

Jelly further said that Bunnie did not just want to be his wife as she wanted more and wanted to build her own empire. Bunnie wanted to share her story in the hope of motivating others.

Jelly has one daughter and a son from his previous relationships. Jelly Roll had a memorable start in the music industry when he made his first appearance at the esteemed Grand Ole Opry on November 9, 2021.

It was at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, that Jelly Roll's talent was recognized and celebrated. His song Son of a Sinner achieved tremendous success, earning him multiple accolades.

Jelly Roll emerged victorious in categories such as Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year. This only solidified his status as a rising star in the music industry.