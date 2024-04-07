Country star Jelly Roll's private jet had to make emergency landing due to mid-flight issues says wife Bunnie XO

In a TikTok video posted on April 4, country singer Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, documented his emergency landing mid-flight while traveling to Austin, Texas, for the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Bunnie XO posted the video after landing, where Jelly Roll can be seen talking to the pilot. In the clip, Bunnie XO asks her husband, "What's happening?" to which he answers, saying,

"The plane just got turned around...they said it's an issue with the computer."

To which she responded, saying,

"And they want us to get back on it!"

Bunnie XO posts videos of emergency landing of Jelly Roll's plane on TikTok

Bunnie XO, while posting TikTok videos of the emergency landing of her husband's jet to Austin, Texas, for the 2024 CMT Awards, explained the situation in the caption, saying,

"Our plane we were on just stopped mid-air & turned around for an emergency landing (crying emoji)."

In another video, while opening up about the setback, Bunnie, in a text block over the video, said,

"When the private jet you're in just stopped mid air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction. CMT i swear we're coming (crying emoji)."

In the comments, Bunnie gave an update on the situation, saying that although they landed, they might have to get back on the same plane.

Jelly Roll will be performing at the 2024 CMTs

Jelly Roll is supposed to perform and present at the 2024 CMTs and is also one of the most-nominated artists of the year. He has been nominated for CMT Performance for his song, Need A Favor, from the 2023 CMTs. As per Variety, his performance influenced the show airing on CBS for the first time. Producer John Hamlin, while commenting on the country singer, said,

“Last year, it was his coming-out party, and when he walked out on the stage for rehearsal yesterday, he looked at all of us producers sitting here at the table and said, ‘Hey, guys. It’s our one-year anniversary!'”

Senior Vice President for Music and Talent for CMT, Leslie Fram, added,

“He talks about it all the time, how … he has had just an enormous year, but it all started here last year.”

Jelly has also been nominated for male video of the year, CMT performance of the year, and video of the year for Need A Favor.

Roll rose to fame with his 2020 song Save Me, which quickly went viral. He made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in 2021. He was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammys.

During the 2023 CMAs, Roll opened up about his troubled past to Fox News, saying,

"I wouldn't be the man I am today if it wasn't for what I went through. I think it empowered me. I think it gave me my voice. It taught me a lot about overcoming. It taught me a lot about changing and the ability to change."

As per Fox News, Roll's music takes inspiration from country and folk artists like Johnny Cash, Bob Seger, James Taylor, Three 6 Mafia, and hip-hop duo UGK.

Bunnie XO, while responding to concerned fans on her recent TikTok videos of the emergency fans, said,

"We're good baby but that was scary. I get eerily calm under chaos."

She posted another video on Instagram of her, Jelly Roll, and the group in another jet with the caption,

"Alright L.A let's try this again. Austin here we come!"

The couple wed in 2016 in a courthouse wedding after the singer proposed to her on Las Vegas stage on the same day.

The 2024 CMT Awards air on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.