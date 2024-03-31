Family confirms the passing away of Academy Award winning actor Lou Gossett Jr. 

Lou Gossett Jr., the iconic actor who made history as the first Black Man to win a Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Roots, passed away on the morning of March 29 at the age of 87.

His first cousin, Neal L. Gossett, confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, stating that the actor died in Santa Monica, California. Although the reason behind his death was not revealed, Gossett had publicly revealed his battle with prostate cancer in 2010.

In a statement released by Lou Gossett Jr.'s family, they confirmed his death, saying:

"It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father (Lou Gossett Jr.) passed away this morning. We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Along with an Oscar, Lou Gossett Jr. bagged several other accolades, including an Emmy for his role in the TV miniseries Roots.

Exploring Lou Gossett Jr.'s career and personal life

Lou Gossett Jr. was born on May 27, 1936, in Brooklyn, to a porter and a nurse. He attended Mark Twain Intermediate School 239 and Abraham Lincoln High School.

Gossett started his career on stage in a school production of You Can't Take it With You. His high school English teacher encouraged him to go to Manhattan to audition for Take a Giant Leap. Later, he ended up stepping in for Bill Gunn in Take a Giant Step, a Broadway play at the age of 16. During a 1991 interview with Bob Costas, Gossett recalled entering the film industry.

"They're looking for a young, Black kid to play a lead in a Broadway show called Take a Giant Step. They can't find anybody in the business, so they're going to the high schools. 'Tell your mother to take you down there'. So, that's how I got into show business."

Gossett attended New York University but declined an athletic scholarship to play varsity basketball there. He made his film debut in A Raisin in the Sun in 1961. As per AP News, he recalled his first trip to Hollywood while filming A Raisin in The Sun. The actor lived in a cockroach-infested motel, which was also one of the few places that allowed Black people to stay.

Throughout his career, he appeared in several films such as The Bushbaby, The Landlord, Skin Game, Travels with My Aunt, The Laughing Policeman, The White Dawn, The River Niger, J.D.'s Revenge, The Deep, The Choirboys, and more.

In 1967, Gossett married his first wife, Hattie Glascoe. However, the marriage was annulled a year later. He then married Christina Mangosing in 1973, but the marriage ended in divorce in 1975 after having a son named Satie. Lou later married Cyndi James-Resse in 1987, and they adopted a son named Sharron before divorcing in 1992.

Apart from being a talented actor, Lou was also a philanthropist. He founded the Eracism Foundation in 2006 to promote tolerance, understanding, and equality among all races.

As the first Black Man to win a supporting actor Oscar, Lou Gossett Jr. won several accolades throughout his career. He was honored with an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe, and an NAACP Image Award. Furthermore, he was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gossett Jr. was best known for playing military characters in Hollywood. He played military characters in An Officer and a Gentleman, an episode on The Mod Squad, and the film Iron Eagle.

Lou is survived by his sons, Satie and Sharon, and his first cousin, Robert Gossett.