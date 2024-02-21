"He can taste that Oscar": Fans react to the wholesome note left by Christopher Nolan on Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer script

After collaborating on six films in 20 years, Christopher Nolan left a heartfelt note on the cover of Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer script. In a recent episode of CBS' popular show 60 Minutes, Murphy showcased a copy of his red paper script, where Nolan's writing can be seen on the front in black ink saying:

"Dearest Cillian. Finally, a chance to see you lead... Love, Chris."

Murphy has been a part of a number of Nolan-directed films such as, three Batman films, Inception and Dunkirk. It wasn't until Oppenheimer that Cillian Murphy landed a lead role in Nolan's movie.

After Nolan's heartfelt note went viral on the internet and was reposted by Faux Moi on Reddit, users reacted in the comment section:

In 2023, Cillian Murphy told the Associated Press that he was desperate to lead Nolan's movie before Oppenheimer hit theaters. He said:

"I have always said publicly and privately, to Chris, that if I'm available and you want me to be in a movie, I'm there. I don't really care about the size of the part. But deep down, secretly, I was desperate to play a lead for him."

While talking about Nolan, Murphy also said that he has a long-standing understanding of the iconic director and that he felt he was ready to take on bigger responsibility with Oppenheimer.

"Looking forward to future Cillian lead films," say fans about Cillian Murphy

Many fans believed Cillian Murphy's comments on Christopher Nolan aimed to bag a 2024 Oscar win. The 2024 Oscars are scheduled for March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

After garnering the audience's appreciation, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has emerged as the frontrunner with a total of 13 nominations for 2024 Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Acting in a Leading Role and more, as per ABC7 Chicago.

Some people defended Murphy's acting and career and complimented him on being the perfect fit for the movie. Many Murphy fans are waiting eagerly for him to bag an Oscar. Others also complimented Nolan for his heartfelt note and the fact that it was handwritten.

While talking about Christopher, Cillian Murphy also said that he was confident about stepping into the lead role for him since Nolan is "one of the greatest directors of all time."

"I felt confident going into it with Chris. He's had a profound impact on my life, creatively and professionally. He's offered me very interesting roles and I've found all of them really challenging. And I just love being on his sets."

As per Variety, despite competing with Barbie, Oppenheimer made more than $950 million at the worldwide box office and has been nominated for 13 Oscars.

This year, Murphy won Best Actor at the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Film Awards.

