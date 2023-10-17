Who is Jordan Fisher? All about the Actor Replacing Reeve Carney in Broadway's 'Hadestown'

Jordan Fisher is an American singer, dancer, and actor, popularly known for his role as John Ambrose in Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You. Fisher is now set to return to Broadway shortly after his turn in Sweeney Todd. He will be playing Orpheus in the Tony Award Winning Musical Hadestown starting Monday, November 20, according to an announcement by the show on Tuesday.

Fisher will be taking over from original cast member Reeve Carney, who has been playing Orpheus since 2017 and will go on stage for his final performance on November 19, 2023.

Jordan Fisher is all set to replace Reeve Carney as Orpheus in Hadestown (Image via @JFisherUpdates on X )

Hadestown is a musical written by Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Rachel Chavkin. It is a tale from Greek Mythology showcasing a love story between Orpheus and Eurydice, with Hades playing the role of a cruel industrialist.

Mapping Jordan Fisher's career

Jordan Fisher was first noticed by a Disney Channel scout at Birmingham, AL's Red Mountain Theatre. He then went on to make his on-screen debut in kids sitcom iCarly as a speed dater. His fans also know him for his magnetic performance as Danny's goofy friend Doody in Greese! Live in 2016.

Fisher then went on to play the role of the surfer gang leader Seacat in the movies, Teen Beach (2013) and Teen Beach 2 (2015). He has also made appearances as Holden Dippledorf on Disney's Liv and Maddie and has appeared in Thundermans and Teenwolf.

The actor gained popularity after starring in the 2020 Netflix film, To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You as John Ambrose.

Along with acting, Fisher also entered the world of music in 2016, releasing his first single, All About Us that year. Earlier, he played the role of Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. He has also acted on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen and Hamlet.

Commenting on his new role as Orpheus in a press release, Fisher remarked:

"First, I must thank Reeve for the magic he made in Orpheus. An absolutely historic run and performance. His unrelenting heart and soul is deeply embedded in this role and in this story. I'm beyond honored and grateful for the opportunity to step in and steward such a beautifully crafted character."

He added:

"My wife, son, and I have been jamming to the cast album for a long time. It's been a dream to be able to join the party! Specifically in this role. This tale is one that truly must be told again and again."

Expand Tweet

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, Jordan Fisher grew up around his maternal grandparents, Rodney, and Pat Fisher. The iCarly actor is married to his childhood sweetheart Ellie Woods. They have a son together, named Riley William.

"Buying a ticket asap": Fans can't contain their excitement about Fisher's new role

Soon after the announcement, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions. Some commented that they are excited to watch Hadestown live for Jordan Fisher, while others said that he is the perfect choice for Orpheus.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hadestown is currently playing at the Walter Kerr Theatre, a Broadway Theatre located in NYC.