"I feel positive": Ian Bohen on Peter and Derek Hale's return to Teen Wolf world

The highly popular MTV supernatural drama, Teen Wolf, ended in 2017 with its 100th episode. After over 5 years since the show wrapped, it is coming back in the form of a film. The creator of the series, Jeff Davis, has partnered with Paramount+ to create the revival film.

One of the most significant cast members of the original MTV series, Ian Bohen, seems quite confident that the audience will witness his character Peter Hale and another prominent character Derek Hale, portrayed by Tyler Hoechlin in the upcoming revival movie.

He exclaimed in a recent interview,

"We would love to do that together, and I can absolutely see a world where we are reunited,...I know they’re shooting here pretty soon, so you will have a definite yea or nay forthcoming for certain. But I feel positive about it. I wouldn’t want to see a movie where Derek and Peter weren’t in it."

Fan-favorite Teen Wolf is returning as a revival movie

Which actors from the original series are coming back for the revival?

The announcement for the upcoming revival of Teen Wolf was reportedly made in September 2021. A brief introduction to the upcoming Teen Wolf movie was added with the announcement that read,

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

On February 15, 2022, Paramount+ dropped a primary cast list.

The list of original cast members of the MTV series who will be returning for the revival film includes Tyler Posey as Scott, Shelley Hennig as Malia, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Reed as Allison, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar, and Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall.

Given Ian Bohen's recent statements, it seems like significant characters Peter Hale and Derek Hale will also return for the revival of the series.

Some of the noteworthy absences from the revealed cast list include Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura and Dylan O’Brien as Stiles.

Teen Wolf gained worldwide popularity and created some of the biggest and most loyal fandoms. Thus, it would be safe to say that fans are eagerly waiting for this upcoming revival of Teen Wolf.

