What did Michael Blackson say about Joe Biden? Actor sheds light on how President can get votes from the black community

Michael Blackson, on March 22, while reacting to Brittany Moreland's child support suit against Marlon Wayans, revealed how President Joe Biden can cash in on black men's votes.

His tweet comes after Marlon Wayans spoke to The Shade Room on March 21 and called Brittany an "entitled woman." He also revealed that he currently pays $18,000 monthly for child support. ET obtained Moreland's recent lawsuit, which states that the child support amount needs to be raised from $18,000 to $20,000.

"Biden doing a great job canceling student loans but if he wants every black man's vote he needs to cancel child support. We want to take care of the kids ourselves, right @MarlonWayans?" Blackson wrote.

His tweet comes after the U.S. President announced on March 21 that he would cancel nearly $6 billion in student debt for 78,000 public service workers.

Exploring the black community's support for Joe Biden

When Biden was elected as the U.S. President in 2020, he had an 86% average approval rating among black men, higher than any other racial group in the United States. However, the number downsized to 63% in 2022 and 60% in 2023.

Terrance Woodbury, CEO of Democratic-aligned polling firm HIT Strategies, while talking to ABC News, said:

"When I sit in focus groups with young black voters and ask what (Democrats have) done to make their lives better, they're hard pressed to come up with an answer, despite this administration delivering on much of the Black agenda. That's the communication challenge we have a year to overcome."

In February 2024, in an attempt to win back Black American votes, President Joe Biden's re-election campaign pushed to publicize Black History during Black History Month. One of Joe Biden's campaign radio ads says:

"Black history is American history. Our sacrifices and achievements make this country stronger, so we celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson."

As per the Guardian, a philosophy student, Dejaun Wright from Georgia, said that Joe Biden broke many promises and lacked integrity. And the promises Biden made came with specific stipulations, or there were no offers at all, stating that it felt like "a slap in the face."

Joe Biden administers student loan debt relief

In anticipation of the 2024 Presidential Election, which will be held in November 2024, Joe Biden's presidency has announced another $5.8 billion in student debt loan relief.

His new program covers student debt loan relief for public service workers such as teachers, firefighters, and nurses. The latest round of student loan relief was announced on March 21 and follows updates made for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness or PSLF program.

PSLF was launched in 2021 and is a federal program offering student loan relief to public servants.