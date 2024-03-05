"She will say anything controversial": Netizens react to Candace Owens losing respect for Jay-Z and sliding on Kanye West

During an interview on The George Janko Show on March 2, Candace Owens explained why she lost respect for Jay-Z and gained for Kanye West. In the interview, Candace said:

"There's a lot in Jay-Z's music that I am so grateful for because he made it clear on how to move in a business firm, I would say. So many of his lyrics talking about you know, this is how I think about it when they want me to do their show. Like how are they benefitting off of me, my brain, he's thinking like a boss, but then he gets up on stage and him and his wife tell people to vote for Hilary Clinton."

She added:

"I know Jay-Z is smart enough to know that's wrong, I know he's smart enough for those as I listen to the DNA of his music, so if you got out, why don't you tell other people how to get out, and that's when I lost respect for Jay-Z and it is what made me gain more respect for Kanye because he is willing to say stuff that makes him unfavorable in Hollywood or I think Jay-Z really cares about what Hollywood thinks about him."

While reacting to Candace's comment on Jay-Z and Kanye West, netizens dished out their opinions under Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post.

"This the same girl that tells people vote for Trump": Netizens on Candace Owens

During her appearance on The George Janko Show, Candace Owens also talked about her experience with motherhood, her switch from liberal to conservative, and the landscape for black artists in the music industry, among many other topics.

While reacting to Candace Owens' comments about the two stars, netizens pointed out that Candace is known to support anyone who supports Trump. Users also claimed that she talks down on her own kind as a conservative Black woman.

Candace Owens is a conservative and has openly spoken up and challenged the left. One of her tweets read:

"I love masculinity and I know that there is no such thing as a society without strong men. This is why I reject feminism."

Her campaign, "Blexit," which calls for the exit of Black people from the Democratic party and "permanent victimhood" and "the false idea that we are somehow separate from the rest of America," has sparked backlash from people online.