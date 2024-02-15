What did Candace Owens say about Taylor Swift? "Toxic feminist" remark sparks outrage among fans online

On February 13, 2024, Daily Wire podcast host Candace Owens attended DailyWire+’s Backstage event and made headlines for her controversial remarks on Taylor Swift, calling her “the most toxic feminist that’s ever existed.”

“Obviously, if you’ve seen what she’s even done in business and how she tries to manipulate her audiences to get out of deals and contracts, she’s totally insane,” Candance Owens stated when Taylor Swift’s topic came up.

Owens also accused Swift of using her fans to attack her opponents whenever she doesn’t “get what she wants,” and later touched upon how the pop icon dealt with the Scooter Braun case when he “did nothing wrong other than purchase her catalog.”

Swifties have put Candace Owens under fire in the wake of her statements.

Exploring what Candace Owens recently said about Taylor Swift

During Tuesday’s Backstage show for DailyWire+, Candace Owens talked about various topics, including Taylor Swift, her growing influence, international concert tour and film, romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and more. However, Owens stirred up controversy when she called the pop icon “the most toxic feminist” ever.

“What she does is basically the threat that if she doesn’t get what she wants, she writes a song about a guy and then has 15 million girls sing the song and drops little clues so they know who it’s about. I mean, it’s totally psychotic,” Candance Owens added.

The conservative author continued by saying how Swift ruined the image of John Meyer whom she allegedly dated once or twice, but ended up writing a song about him, and then ten-year-old girls “whose brains are not developed” went and targeted him as a villain.

Later, Candace Owens moved on to talk about Taylor Swift’s legal battle with record executive Scooter Braun, saying Swifties literally tried to “kill” his family, including his children who had to hide and seek security, “because Taylor Swift wanted out of the deal which he legally purchased.”

“It’s like a glorious rephrasing of basically like my dad signed a contract, a legally binding contract for me when I was 15. He now has the catalog cause he purchased it. And she was like, “As a woman I sat on the floor and wrote these songs,’ and then they tried to kill Scooter Braun’s family,” Owens alleged.

Candace added how Braun only owned the catalog for six months before he sold it to somebody else, but Swift reportedly continued to hate him even after that.

The commentator then shared her doubt about Swift and Kelce's brewing romance and called it a “business move” from her end, pointing out that Travis has so far only dated Black women. Besides, as per Owens, their relationship was doomed for failure and would last for “one album.”

When one of the hosts Matt Walsh told Candace that calling the 14-time Grammy winner “the most toxic feminist” was a strong statement, the far-right activist explained that Swift once claimed that she was taught feminism by Lena Dunham. She said that this meant Swift wanted to sell herself as a “victim” to earn herself billions of dollars and a loyal fanbase, which defined toxic feminism.

“Should be embarrassed”: Internet slams Candance Owens for calling Taylor Swift a toxic feminist

Candace Owens’ unminced opinions of Taylor Swift on the DailyWire+ show have now sparked mass outrage online. Here are some of the comments underneath @RpsAgainstTrump’s tweet and elsewhere on X.

In the face of backlash, Candace Owens took to her official X account and responded to the critics by reiterating:

“I have no issue with young girls liking Taylor Swift. Her music is catchy and it’s harmless. We have way bigger cultural issues to fry. That said, what Taylor did to Scooter Braun was an act of sheer evil.”

Owens further continued by saying how Braun made a legal purchase and Swift’s father was on board and even partially owned the company when the sale happened, thus being “obviously aware” about it.

Candance Owens once again responded by calling Swifties saying their brains are not "developed" and that they have no understanding of “how business works”.

She then went on to say how the Time Person of the Year 2023 lied to her fans, had no idea about what really was going on, and unleashed her fans on Braun and his family who allegedly “received death threats for years.”

“Taylor routinely uses her pre-pubescent fan base as an army to attack men that she doesn’t like or to simply get what she wants in business. Scooter Braun is one of many male victims of this. Just calling it like I see it,” Owens’ tweet concluded.

For the uninitiated, Candace Owens was joined at the Backstage event by the likes of Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing, Editor Emeritus Ben Shapiro, and anchors Michael Knowles, Andrew Klavan, and Matt Walsh.

