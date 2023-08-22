Why is everyone leaving Scooter Braun? Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato part-ways with manager

Four years ago, Taylor Swift parted ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun, a subject that remains one of the most talked-about controversies in the music industry. And, in recent news, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, among several other A-listers, have followed suit.

According to Billboard, Grande, who had been with Scooter Braun and his SB Projects since 2013, when her debut album, Yours Truly, was released, has split ties with him, as first reported by Puck's Matthew Belloni on X (formerly known as Twitter). The news arrived the same day the outlet learned that Lovato had parted ways with Braun. The Sorry Not Sorry singer left him last month.

Earlier this year in May, Colombian singer J Balvin also dropped Braun and his management and according to Stereogum, rumor is that Braun's pride, Justin Bieber, also left him, despite representatives for both denying the report. He famously "discovered" Bieber while watching the then-pre-teen's YouTube videos.

Scooter Braun has been in the depths ever since the feud between Taylor Swift and him started back in 2019. There seems to be no end to his downfall, especially amidst recent news that several A-listers are parting ways with him and SB Projects. Very recently, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato split with Braun, while the cause remains uncertain.

Billboard reported that the news of Grande's split with Braun was first reported by Puck News co-founder Matthew Belloni on X (formerly Twitter), but it remains uncertain if the singer has severed all business ties with him outside of management. Both their representatives have reportedly refused to comment on the matter.

The outlet reported that for the entirety of her post-Nickelodeon career, Grande and Braun shared professional ties. During this period, the Thank U, Next singer released six hit albums in total, the majority of which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was during the same time span that she nabbed 20 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

As far as Demi Lovato is concerned, they shared a recently developed professional relationship with Braun, which first started in 2019. But as per Entertainment Weekly, the pop star is currently searching for new management after their split with the talent manager last month. The duo parted ways on mutually amicable terms.

EW also mentioned that Billboard reported it was "time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects." The Sorry Not Sorry singer is currently having conversations with potential new candidates for management.

The outlet further reported that both Ariana Grande's and Demi Lovato's split with Scooter Braun comes after Puck News made a report last week implying that one of Braun's most valuable talents and his pride, Justin Bieber, who first joined the talent manager in 2008, was also likely looking for new management. However, both their representatives have put the rumors to rest.

Sadly for Braun, Colombian singer and songwriter J Balvin, who also signed with him in 2019, parted ways with SB Projects earlier this year in May. Balvin later signed with Roc Nation.

Besides Bieber, Scooter Braun's current clientele includes Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepsen, Usher, Dan + Shay, and David Guetta, among others.

