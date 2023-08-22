"Why is everyone leaving Scooter Braun?": Artist list explored as Taylor Swift FBI lyrics resurface

In 2019, Taylor Swift parted ways with her long-time manager Scooter Braun, when the latter allegedly deprived the former of the right to buy back her own music from Big Machine Records (with which she was associated then) after taking ownership of the company. Braun was reportedly also selling her master albums.

Since then, Taylor Swift has fought legal battles and has even re-recorded most of her past music, all while dragging the name of Scooter Braun through the mud.

In October 2022, Taylor Swift released the song Vigilante Shit as part of her tenth studio album, Midnights. According to all her fans, the song was directed at Scooter Braun. This speculation stemmed from eyebrow-raising lyrics such as:

“Well, he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine/ Someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI.”

Now, the song’s lyrics have once again become a topic of interest on social media amidst the news of other music celebrities, including the likes of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, leaving Scooter Braun.

In fact, Braun’s “prodigal son” Justin Bieber is also rumored to be splitting from his long-time manager, although representatives have denied this as of now.

While it is unclear as to why artists are leaving Scooter Braun, netizens believe it has something to do with Taylor Swift’s accusations from her song Vigilante Shit.

J Balvin left Scooter Braun in May 2023

In May of this year, it was reported by several media outlets, including Page Six, that J Balvin split ways with his manager of four years, Scooter Braun, following creative differences. Now, three months later, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande are also reported to have left Braun, without stating the reasons behind their sudden departures.

In 2019, Lovato signed with Scooter Braun and even celebrated it as a milestone in her career by taking to Instagram and sharing an image of the newly-drawn contract. In the now-deleted post, the caption read as follows:

“GUYS!!!!!!! Dreams came true today for me. I officially have a NEW MANAGER!!! And not just any new manager but the one and only @scooterbraun!!!!”

At the time, she also added how she was excited, inspired, and happy to begin the next chapter with Braun and thanked him for believing in her and for agreeing to become a part of her new journey.

Four years later, in July 2023, Lovato left Scooter Braun, as cited by Billboard. While the reason remains unknown, Braun’s management told the media outlet that the parting was on amicable terms. It was also reported that Lovato was looking for new management.

Interestingly, last year, when Taylor Swift slammed Scooter Braun with her song, Demi Lovato was the one to defend her manager and even called him “a good man” on her social media.

Likewise, Billboard also reported that Ariana Grande split from Braun without citing any details. Grande was associated with Scooter since 2013, when the latter helped the former to release her debut album, Yours Truly, which was incidentally re-released last week on its tenth anniversary.

The duo were on friendly terms throughout their association. In fact, when her concert in the UK was bombed in May 2017, it was Braun who rescued Grande from the turmoil. Later, Grande publicly acknowledged and showed gratitude for her manager and friend.

So far, neither Demi Lovato nor Ariana Grande has confirmed their respective split from Braun. However, the internet believes it has got to do with the alleged “white-collar” crimes that Taylor Swift mentioned in her song Vigilante Shit last year.

According to the social media users, Vigilante Shit was most likely directed at Scooter, who was sued by former Goldman Sachs executive Peter Comisar for $200 million in 2021.

In fact, in the wake of others leaving Braun one after another, speculations about the song being a reference to him has now resurfaced on social media.

Tori Kelly and Usher are two of Scooter Braun’s existing clients

Despite the exit of Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, both of whom allegedly parted ways with Scooter Braun, the celebrity manager, who now owns his own management company SB Projects, continues to boast a long list of clientele.

Some of the names include Ashley Graham, Ava Max, Asher Roth, Baby Jake, Black Eyed Peas, Callista Clark, Carly Rae Jepsen, Dan + Shay, David Guetta, EDEN, Gunnar Hill, Hilary Duff, Idina Menzel, Jenna Raine, Kaliii, Kelly Rowland, The Knocks, Lil Dicky, Ozuna, Paul Pogba, Psy, Push Baby, Quavo, Social House, The Spencer Lee Band, Steve Angello, the Kid LAROI, The Scarlet Opera, Tori Kelly, The Wanted, Watt, Usher, and YG among others.

Not to forget Justin Bieber, who is often referred to as Braun’s “prodigal son” as it was Braun who discovered teenage YouTube sensation Bieber from his 2007 cover, So Sick.