What is Jessica Ledon's age? All about David Guetta's girlfriend as couple split after 7 years together

David Guetta and Jessica Ledon are reportedly now separated after being together for seven years. A source told The Sun that David and Jessica have grown apart as their lifestyles are no longer compatible. It continued:

“He had to be in Ibiza through the summer for his residency there, whereas she was in the States. They have so much history together that all of us around them thought they were made for each other but it hasn’t worked out that way.”

According to the source, the couple is still in contact and there is a chance of reconciliation. Ledon also hinted at her separation in a social media post, saying she is entering a new era of unapologetic conviction.

Everything we know about Jessica Ledon

Born in Cuba on February 10, 1992 Jessica Ledon is 30-year-old.

Ledon has been involved in the performing arts since she was a child, participating in dance and modeling until she realized she had a bright future in acting. She earned her bachelor's degree in business and relocated to Los Angeles, where she enrolled in Stella Adler's two conservatory programs.

Jessica Ledon has appeared in a few plays (Image via jessledon/Instagram)

She appeared in several plays and was recognized for her performance in Time is Love by Che Walker. The play had its world premiere in Los Angeles and was performed at the Finborough Theater in London.

She'll be appearing on Adonai, which is currently in post-production.

Ledon also starred in six episodes of the reality show Model Latina in 2010. She is an avid traveler with over 138,000 Instagram followers.

Jessica Ledon’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million and her career as an actress has been her main source of income.

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta’s relationship timeline

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta began dating in 2015. David reportedly gave Jessica a promise ring instead of an engagement ring in 2021 due to his shaky faith in the institution of marriage.

Jessica was photographed in Miami with David, wearing a gleaming diamond on her ring finger in 2018. According to a source at the time, they had been friends for two and a half years.

The pair made their last public appearance at the Grammy Awards this year.

David Guetta was previously married to Catherine Lobe, a former nightclub manager, event organizer, and socialite. They married in 1992 and had two children, Tim Elvis Eric in February 2004 and Angie in September 2007. The couple divorced in March 2014 for unspecified reasons.

Guetta released his debut album Just a Little More Love in 2002. The 54-year-old gained recognition for his singles like When Loves Take Over, Memories, Where Them Girls At, Little Bad Girl, Titanium, Turn Me On, and more.

