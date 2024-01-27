"Cringe level over 9000": Ben Shapiro rap video goes viral, sparks mass trolling online 

Ben Shapiro showed off his musical talent in Tom MacDonald’s latest track, titled Facts, where the two teamed up to go after mainstream media and establishments. The music video had nearly amassed two million views on YouTube, with many taking to the internet to relentlessly troll the political commentator online.

On January 27, Canadian MAGA-rapper Tom MacDonald released Facts, alongside the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro. In the track, they called mainstream liberal media “sacred cows,” seemingly insulted Lizzo by calling her fat, proudly called themselves racists, and reportedly attacked the anti-gun movement. Some lyrics read:

“There’s only two genders, boys and girls… My money like Lizzo, my pockets are fat, Homie I’m epic, don’t be a WAP… My comment section all woke Karens… You defund the police, now there’s no one to protect you… You mad, you mad, you mad I guess it’s cool to be the victim, well, I’ma be the man. You sad, you sad, you sad, You just try to get attention, being triggered’s all you have.”

The Daily Wire claimed on their official website that the song had hit the #1 spot on the iTunes chart, surpassing Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion and Eminem, amongst others.

Despite the song becoming immensely popular online, netizens could not help but troll Ben Shapiro for showing off his rap skills.

Netizens react to Facts (Image via X/@g1337tv)

Netizens relentlessly troll Ben Shapiro following Facts' release

Internet users had a field day with the song. Many took to X to express their disdain, while others shared hilarious memes on the social networking site:

Netizens react to the conservative Facts track (Image via X/@FCB_Drawny)

As many relentlessly trolled Ben Shapiro for the song, the social media personality also took to X to jump on the bandwagon by hilariously stating, “Hey Megan @theestallion, we’re coming for thee.”

The podcast host also took to the social networking site to say:

“I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I can become the #1 rapper in America.”

Shapiro's rapping in Facts comes as a shock to many, as he has been critical of the music genre in the past. In an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, he claimed that rap was not real music.

The song’s lyrics, however, seem to be on brand for Ben Shapiro, as in the past, he has repeatedly dissed brands like Disney for promoting homosexuality and Hershey’s for offering chocolate bars with genders like “She/Her” written on them, amongst others.

