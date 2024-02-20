"She really hate herself and her culture": Candace Owens criticized online for calling Fani Willis a "ghetto superstar"

Candace Owens landed herself in online controversy yet again after she went viral on social media for calling Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis a "Ghetto Superstar." In an episode of the Candace Owens podcast on Thursday, February 16, she claimed that Fani Willis was the biggest argument against DEI hires.

Owens faced much backlash from social media users for her viewpoint, with many saying that the political commentator held some sort of hostility towards her own race. However, a few users supported Owens and criticized Willis' behavior at her alleged misconduct trial. One Instagram user exclaimed:

Netizens outraged by Candace Owens' comments on Fani Willis

Candace Owens lashed out against under-fire Fulton County DA Fani Willis in her February 16 episode of the Candace Owens podcast. She even titled the podcast video on YouTube: 'STOP EVERYTHING! Fani Willis Is A Ghetto Superstar.' Owens showed a video of a black Trump supporter who thought that the charges against him were a "bunch of bulls**t."

She referenced her earlier statements about DEI policies being harmful as she believed that the policies prioritized looking good and filling quotas at the cost of suspending intelligence and hiring better-qualified people. She then said:

"I now feel certain that the biggest argument against DEI is Fani Willis"

Fani Willis is the Fulton County DA who indicted former US President Donald Trump for his alleged Georgia election interference in 2020. Willis recently came under fire for allegedly being in an inappropriate financial and romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, an outside lawyer she had hired to help with the prosecution. This was seen as misconduct and a conflict of interest.

Candace Owens pointed out Nathan Wade's sudden divorce and the sealing of the records from his divorce case. She also pointed out the 650,000 dollars plus that Wade billed Fulton County for his services and claimed that this was corruption. She mocked Willis and Wade's relationship. Owens also mentioned Wade's ex-wife, claiming the money was used for the duo's romantic pursuits.

Owens alleged:

"They were making sexy time with one another and that's why she hired him on this case. That sounds pretty corrupt for me."

She even slammed Willis' misconduct hearing by saying:

"There are a lot of adjectives I could use to describe this misconduct hearing. I would say it's ghetto, it's ratchet, it's fabulous in all the wrong ways."

She compared the hearing to a VH1 show and proceeded to mock Willis' mannerisms and vocabulary throughout the trial. At one point, she even pointed out her refusal to answer questions.

Most social media users criticized Candace Owens for her comments and claimed that Owens hated her own race and culture. Some even called her racist, while others argued about the differences between Willis and Owens by claiming that the latter was not even fit to say Willis' name.

However, a few users supported Owens' arguments and criticized Willis' behavior during the trial. Here are a few reactions to The Neighbourhood Talk's Instagram post about Owens' comments:

Dubbed the "new face of black conservatism" by The Washington Post magazine, the podcast host is no stranger to controversy, having engaged in many high-profile feuds over the years with celebrities ranging from Lizzo and JoJo Siwa to Harry Styles and Cardi B.

