“Did not ask me back”: Basketball Wives star Duffey reveals that she was fired from the Vh1 show

Basketball Wives wrapped up season 10 not too long ago. The show saw more than one cast member depart from the series, as Malaysia left it mid-season and Duffey announced her departure towards the end of the season.

The cast member took to social media to announce her exit from the show ahead of the reunion and stated that while she will miss sharing her life with the fans, she is keen to get away from the drama. Or so we thought.

The reality star recently appeared on Carlos King’s podcast, where she revealed that she was not the one who left the show.

"I did not quit Basketball Wives, Basketball Wives did not ask me back," she added.

Carlos King was quite shocked by the information, which is exactly what Duffey also felt when she found out.

"I am not a quitter": LaTosha Duffey about leaving Basketball Wives

The reality star, who fans saw surprise her fiance with a re-engagement party in the season finale of Basketball Wives season 10, took to social media to announce her departure from the show ahead of the season reunion.

In her Instagram post, she stated that she wasn’t sure what was next in her books but added that “God makes no mistakes” and that she was on a path that was destined for her. It appears that the show's creators, who did not ask her to return for season 11, were the ones who paved the way.

In a conversation with Carlos King, the former Basketball Wives cast member revealed that she wasn’t approached for the upcoming season. She told Carlos that although she wasn’t saddened by the decision, she was shocked.

She further stated that she was looking forward to being asked about it because she could not wait to spill the tea.

"I am not a quitter, I did not quit," she continued.

She opened up about the announcement she made on social media and added that she was thinking about the fans and didn’t want to keep waiting for the season only to see that she wasn’t a part of it. She stated that she posted it the day she found out.

She further revealed that Brandi and Brittish were also not asked and opened up about a theory she had. She said that girls who weren’t asked back were "commuters" and came with extra expenses. They needed help with travel and the places they stayed when they were in Los Angeles.

"Our show is now in the BET and they’re caring about the budget and the read back and honestly, I think they did a good job of recasting," she said.

While talking about the extra expenses, Duffey stated that she and Brandy live in Texas and are only 30 minutes away from one another. However, when Carlos asked about their current equation, the Basketball Wives season 10 cast member added that they’re not on speaking terms at the moment.

The podcast host praised Duffey for her time on the show and said that she didn’t milk her issues with Brandy for a typical storyline.

Episodes of Basketball Wives season 10 are available to stream on VH1.

Poll : 0 votes